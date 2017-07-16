When Santiago residents awoke on Saturday morning, they were greeted by an unusual sight. The Chilean capital was blanketed in a layer of snow measuring up to two inches, reportedly the heaviest snowfall the city has experienced since 2007.
The frosty conditions wreaked havoc in the city where snow rarely falls. More than 250,000 residents were left without power as falling trees and branches downed power lines, according to the AFP. This meant thousands of people “in the dark and shivering” on a day when temperatures dipped below freezing.
One worker died while clearing ice and two people were injured after being electrocuted by a fallen power line, reported the BBC.
The weather also caused some traffic troubles; and several sporting events, including a number of Copa Chile soccer games, were postponed.
Photos and videos shared on social media showed people in Santiago both enjoying — and being utterly baffled by — the snow.
“THIS IS MADNESS!” exclaimed one Twitter user.
One Santiago resident said it was the first time he’d ever experienced snow in city.
