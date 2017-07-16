When Santiago residents awoke on Saturday morning, they were greeted by an unusual sight. The Chilean capital was blanketed in a layer of snow measuring up to two inches, reportedly the heaviest snowfall the city has experienced since 2007.

The frosty conditions wreaked havoc in the city where snow rarely falls. More than 250,000 residents were left without power as falling trees and branches downed power lines, according to the AFP. This meant thousands of people “in the dark and shivering” on a day when temperatures dipped below freezing.

One worker died while clearing ice and two people were injured after being electrocuted by a fallen power line, reported the BBC.

The weather also caused some traffic troubles; and several sporting events, including a number of Copa Chile soccer games, were postponed.

MARTIN BERNETTI/Getty Images View of a street covered with snow in Santiago on July 15, 2017. An unusual snowfall -- the first of such intensity since 2007-- surprised the inhabitants of the Chilean capital, causing some power cuts and traffic jams, particularly in the eastern areas of the capital.

MARTIN BERNETTI/Getty Images Cars drive along a street covered with snow in Santiago on July 15, 2017.

MARTIN BERNETTI/Getty Images A man touches snow in Santiago on July 15, 2017.

MARTIN BERNETTI/Getty Images Snowman-building in Santiago on July 15, 2017.

MARTIN BERNETTI/Getty Images A child plays with snow in Santiago on July 15, 2017.

Photos and videos shared on social media showed people in Santiago both enjoying — and being utterly baffled by — the snow.

“THIS IS MADNESS!” exclaimed one Twitter user.

One Santiago resident said it was the first time he’d ever experienced snow in city.

In my almost 30 years of life, I've *never* experienced snow in Santiago. Today, this is the picture: pic.twitter.com/pvIYlMru2v — Néstor Espinoza (@nespinozap) July 15, 2017

Southern Winter: view, from foot of Statue of the Immaculate Conception, of the Andes covered in snow from top to bottom in Santiago, Chile pic.twitter.com/s3FeJ4iY4S — Rorate Caeli (@RorateCaeli) July 16, 2017