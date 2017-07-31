SAP Hana Use Cases for your Business

Regardless of industry, size or location, the need for data management tools and the growth of importance of data has skyrocketed in recent years. The phrase "Big Data" is bandied about in megacorporations and small businesses alike, with every business owner wishing to mine the data already existing in on-site databases or data warehouses and utilize it for more targeted marketing, informed sales and accurate reporting. SAP Hana is one of the most versatile standalone data marts available, and works best in mid-size enterprises. But in which scenarios does SAP Hana add the most value to a business? Companies using SAP Hana are across the board in terms of their use cases, but the common denominator is ease, efficiency and accuracy. Here are three practical applications of SAP Hana that can increase your ROI and boost your business's bottom line almost as soon as your SAP Hana deployment takes place.

Real-Time Financial Planning- No matter what industry you are in, financial planning is crucial to any business. Many companies using SAP Hana use it for financial planning, thanks to its in-memory computing that allows for real-time changes. Financial planners are able to use SAP Hana to collaborate with clients to develop a plan that will work for them, with real-time simulations of how their finances will grow over time if they invest a certain amount each month. Financial planning is the number one use case for companies using SAP Hana. With real-time collaborative planning, firms of all sizes can gather client information, input the data and then play around with the numbers to show various scenarios using different factors. For example, a client visiting a financial advisor to discuss a retirement plan can see in real-time how much more money he would have by age 62 if he could deposit $100 more per month into his IRA. If those numbers didn't satisfy him, he could increase the deposit amount to $200 per month and raise the age of retirement to 64 to see whether that made a big difference. The simulation tool on SAP Hana not only can calculate these formulas with speed and accuracy, but also presents them in a colorful, easy-to-read graph or chart. Having SAP Hana as a resource in your financial planning office can make a difference for clients wishing to view "what-if" scenarios and be instrumental in the creation of their retirement plan.

Customer Segmentation- Every business relies at least in part on marketing to help attract new prospects, create leads, and make conversions, which translate into money for the company. Customer segmentation is becoming a big deal, and ranks as the number 2 use case for companies using SAP Hana. By using a data mart like SAP Hana, companies can divide their customer base into smaller, segmented groups of people who share specific similarities that are relevant to marketing, such as gender, age, location, or interests. SAP Hana enables effective customer segmentation by collecting and integrating data across various sources, and then modeling that data into useful chunks for analysis. Companies using SAP Hana are able to understand that every customer is unique in his or her wants and needs, and can target smaller, more specific groups with messages that are more relevant to each group. Customer segmentation also allows a company valuable insight into the thought processes that go into making a purchasing decision, which can lead to increased conversions and more successful marketing.

Genomic Analysis- The third most popular use case for companies using SAP Hana, genomic analysis is the measurement, identification or comparison of DNA sequence, structural variation, gene expression and other features of the human genome. Biotech engineers and researchers can use SAP Hana to collect and aggregate genome data for analysis. Genomic data science is fast becoming a growing industry thanks to the prevalence of data warehousing and modeling tools such as SAP Hana to streamline the data-gathering process and fast-track potentially important discoveries with the use of predictive modeling.