Chelsea Handler Features Brutal Impression Of Sarah Huckabee Sanders On Her Show

Sarah Huckabee Sanders has put herself in quite a pickle.

The internet already ripped into the White House press secretary after she read a letter during a press briefing that purportedly came from a 9-year-old who loves President Donald Trump and goes by the nickname “Pickle.” Chelsea Handler couldn’t resist joining in.

Fortune Feimster, an actress on “The Mindy Project” and a comedy writer, joined Handler on the latest episode of “Chelsea.” She impersonated Sanders by reading a letter from a boy named “Cucumber.” Apparently his vocabulary comes straight from former White House communications director Anthony “The Mooch” Scaramucci ― meaning chief strategist Steve Bannon probably won’t be a fan.