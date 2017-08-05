ENTERTAINMENT
Chelsea Handler Features Brutal Impression Of Sarah Huckabee Sanders On Her Show

Comedian Fortune Feimster played the White House press secretary on the Netflix program.

By Bill Bradley

Sarah Huckabee Sanders has put herself in quite a pickle.

The internet already ripped into the White House press secretary after she read a letter during a press briefing that purportedly came from a 9-year-old who loves President Donald Trump and goes by the nickname “Pickle.” Chelsea Handler couldn’t resist joining in.

Fortune Feimster, an actress on “The Mindy Project” and a comedy writer, joined Handler on the latest episode of “Chelsea.” She impersonated Sanders by reading a letter from a boy named “Cucumber.” Apparently his vocabulary comes straight from former White House communications director Anthony “The Mooch” Scaramucci ― meaning chief strategist Steve Bannon probably won’t be a fan.

Feimster-as-Sanders also got candid about working with the “Mooch,” off-camera press briefings and whether she feels like she’s lying all the time. (Spoiler alert: Yup, she does.)

