COMEDY
07/28/2017 08:11 am ET

Sarah Huckabee Sanders Learns Why You Should Never Ever Wear Green On TV

It's asking for trouble.

By Lee Moran

New White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was taught a valuable fashion lesson this week: That green should never be seen... at least on TV.

Wearing a solid green garment acts like a green screen on television ― and invites people to superimpose all kinds of images over you.

And that is exactly what BuzzFeed editor Jesse McLaren did Thursday night:

McLaren shared the clip to Twitter, in which Sanders transforms into a blast from the (not too distant) past.

Many of his 417,000 followers clearly enjoyed the edited video:

Related Coverage

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

Suggest a correction
Lee Moran Trends Editor, HuffPost

MORE:

Arts And Entertainment Television White House Twitter Social Media
Subscribe to the Entertainment email.
Home to your favorite fan theories and the best movie recs.
Sarah Huckabee Sanders Learns Why You Should Never Ever Wear Green On TV

CONVERSATIONS