New White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was taught a valuable fashion lesson this week: That green should never be seen... at least on TV.
Wearing a solid green garment acts like a green screen on television ― and invites people to superimpose all kinds of images over you.
And that is exactly what BuzzFeed editor Jesse McLaren did Thursday night:
McLaren shared the clip to Twitter, in which Sanders transforms into a blast from the (not too distant) past.
Many of his 417,000 followers clearly enjoyed the edited video:
