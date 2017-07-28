New White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was taught a valuable fashion lesson this week: That green should never be seen... at least on TV.

Wearing a solid green garment acts like a green screen on television ― and invites people to superimpose all kinds of images over you.

And that is exactly what BuzzFeed editor Jesse McLaren did Thursday night:

Why you never wear GREEN on TV🤗 pic.twitter.com/IsC8TuE3Ei — Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) July 28, 2017

McLaren shared the clip to Twitter, in which Sanders transforms into a blast from the (not too distant) past.

Many of his 417,000 followers clearly enjoyed the edited video:

Amazing ... Social media thanks you! pic.twitter.com/XmnOkoPSna — Mike Lopez (@MikeLopez05) July 28, 2017

U are so awesome — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) July 28, 2017

I was watching Goodfellas on her dress just this morning. I can never resist that movie. — jltdawg (@jltdawg) July 28, 2017

Hysterical!! — Adina Miccio (@AdinaMiccio) July 28, 2017