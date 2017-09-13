Sarah Huckabee Sanders: Trump Has Done More For Bipartisanship Than Obama

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Wednesday that President Donald Trump has done more for bipartisanship in the last eight days than former President Barack Obama did during his eight years in office.

Sanders was referring to the president striking a deal with Democratic leadership last week to keep the government funded and raise the debt ceiling, a move that reportedly left members of his own party furious. On Wednesday evening, Trump planned to have dinner with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.). He did not invite Republican congressional leaders.

When later pressed on her claim that Trump had done more for bipartisanship than had Obama, Sanders said she was basing her assertion on the president’s decision to sit down with Democratic leaders.

“He’s actually willing to sit down with members of the opposite party, something that President Obama rarely did, and certainly didn’t listen to members of the opposite party,” Sanders said. “I can’t think of a single time where he made a deal with anybody from the opposite side of ― from anybody beyond the Democrat Party.”

A report from Mic points out a number of times Obama worked with Republican leaders during his presidency, which overlapped with six years of a GOP-controlled House and two years of a GOP-controlled Senate.