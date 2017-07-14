On Wednesday, the blonde goddess posted an Instagram video detailing the makings of what looks to be a very satisfying dinner for one: roast beef, Chardonnay, little gem lettuce, broccoli, tomatoes and mozzarella.

“And really, what more could I possibly ask for?” she couldn’t help but wonder.

A post shared by SJP (@sarahjessicaparker) on Jul 12, 2017 at 5:03pm PDT

SJP said she planned to stem, clean, cut and “quickly boil” the broccoli with olive oil, salt and pepper.

A post shared by SJP (@sarahjessicaparker) on Jul 12, 2017 at 5:33pm PDT