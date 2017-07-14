Sarah Jessica Parker clearly knows that making a delicious meal is a great way to take care of yourself ― especially when you’re by yourself.
On Wednesday, the blonde goddess posted an Instagram video detailing the makings of what looks to be a very satisfying dinner for one: roast beef, Chardonnay, little gem lettuce, broccoli, tomatoes and mozzarella.
“And really, what more could I possibly ask for?” she couldn’t help but wonder.
SJP said she planned to stem, clean, cut and “quickly boil” the broccoli with olive oil, salt and pepper.
Later that night, she posted dessert: none other than legendary Ben & Jerry’s flavor Phish Food.
We’ll be sure to drop by next time for a taste.
