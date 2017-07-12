That’s why her new haircut and color ― a piece-y platinum blonde lob ― has us jumping up and down in our (imaginary) Manolos.

Jose Perez/ Startraksphotocom

Parker was spotted on set of her new movie “Best Day of My Life” in New York City Tuesday sporting a cut and color not so dissimilar from Bradshaw’s look during season 5 of the hit series.

You know the era: Carrie gets a book deal, Samantha gets a chemical peel and Miranda goes to Weight Watchers. That one.

Tom Kingston via Getty Images Season five vibes.

We couldn’t help but wonder... is the summery look a wig or the real deal? HuffPost reached out Parker’s rep, who declined to confirm. Either way, we are totally digging the new ’do, and not just for nostalgia reasons. She looks gorgeous!