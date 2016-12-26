Sarah Michelle Gellar Mixes Up Her '80s Icons In George Michael Tribute

Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images

Actress Sarah Michelle Gellar made an embarrassing mixup when tweeting out a tribute to the late music icon George Michael, who died Sunday at age 53.

According to Us Weekly, Gellar mistook Michael for Boy George, writing, “Do you really want to hurt me? I guess you do 2016 #ripboygeorge.”

Gellar has since deleted the tweet and corrected herself after other Twitter users pointed out the mistake, promising that her “intentions were good.”

Just as sad when you get the correct information- #ripGeorgeMichael thank you to everyone who corrected me- it's still so sad — Sarah Michelle (@SarahMGellar) December 25, 2016

And for the record yes I completely know the difference between Boy George and George Michael- I heard incorrectly. My intentions were good — Sarah Michelle (@SarahMGellar) December 26, 2016

This is usually why I don't comment on public matters, but it all seemed so sad on Christmas. Lesson learned. — Sarah Michelle (@SarahMGellar) December 26, 2016

For all concerned, Boy George (known for leading the hit group Culture Club) is 55 and very much alive.

The singer even shared his own touching tribute to Michael, writing, “He was so loved and I hope he knew it because the sadness today is beyond words. Devastating. What a beautiful voice he had and his music will live on as a testament to his talent.”