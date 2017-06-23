Sarah Michelle Gellar sure knows how to make an Instagram birthday post count.

The actress posted a series of photos on the app in honor of her friend and fellow actress Selma Blair’s birthday, and in short, they’re amazing. They’ve also got us feeling nostalgic.

The first was a still from the film “Cruel Intentions,” in which the two stars shared a memorable kiss, then there’s a snap of the two kissing on the red carpet at the 2000 MTV Movie Awards, where they won the “Best Kiss” award for that famous lip lock. The third photo shows the two accepting their awards on stage, reenacting their kiss once again, and the fourth photo is yet another kissing pic.

“For my #flashbackfriday I want to send birthday 💋 to my favorite birthday girl @therealselmablair ....so Selma.....kissing burns 6.4 calories a minute. Want to workout?!? 😂” Gellar captioned the post.

A post shared by Sarah Michelle (@sarahmgellar) on Jun 23, 2017 at 6:39am PDT

Gellar’s post is great for several reasons — it’s a solid flashback that makes us want to watch “Cruel Intentions” over again and a sweet birthday message all wrapped in one.