Sarah Paulson might be dating actress Holland Taylor, but she was showing her bestie Amanda Peet all the love at the 74th Annual Golden Globes.
The duo walked the carpet together on Sunday night and even shared a kiss for the cameras. Little known fact: These two go way back and regularly accompany each other to major Hollywood events. They also attended the Critics’ Choice Awards together in December.
Paulson picked up her first Golden Globe later in the night for her turn as Marcia Clark in the critically acclaimed “The People v. O.J. Simpson,” which is nominated for five awards.
Something tells us another kiss is in Paulson’s future.
