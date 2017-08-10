We already know more about the upcoming season of “American Horror Story” than we did last year. Still, it’s not much.

This week, “AHS” alum Sarah Paulson revealed some key details about the role she plays alongside series newcomer Alison Pill. The actress made her surprising comment after a set tour during a Television Critics Association event on Wednesday.

“There are two women married to each other in that house,” she told reporters, per Variety. “It may or may not be me and Alison.” Paulson and Pill play characters named Ally Mayfair-Richards and Ivy Mayfair-Richards, respectively.

Subtitled “Cult,” Season 7 is promised to include elements of last year’s presidential election, and series co-creator Ryan Murphy has been teasing out creepy political imagery associated with the upcoming episodes for months. Although Murphy once claimed that there might be “a Trump” figure in the season, it sounds like any similarities to real people or events will be merely glimpsed in the background. But it’s apparently set in Michigan, a state that supported Donald Trump for president.

Executive producer Alexis Martin Woodall offered some vague details of his own, Variety reported, saying, “We’ve got bloody tension, a well-cooked meal, and an exciting trip to a grocery store.” Hmmm.

Other actors set to appear in Season 7 include Billie Lourd, Billy Eichner, Leslie Grossman, Colton Haynes, Adina Porter, Cheyenne Jackson, Emma Roberts, Evan Peters and Lena Dunham.

Promotional posters that debuted last week revealed a handful of their characters’ names: Haynes is Detective Samuels, Jackson takes the role of Dr. Rudy Vincent, Lourd will appear as Winter Anderson and Eichner will play Harrison Wilton (who has an affinity for “mysterious tank tops”).