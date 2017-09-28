White House Says Its Stance On Flag & Anthem Issue Is 'Pretty Black And White'

Well, give Sarah Huckabee Sanders points for honesty ― even if that was the last thing she intended.
On Thursday, the White House press secretary reiterated the Trump administration’s stance on whether sports stars should be allowed to protest during the national anthem.
BuzzFeed political reporter Darren Sands tweeted Sanders’ remark, which was... let’s say, interestingly worded:
Sanders might want to take that one back, but there’s truth to what she says.
After all, the reason Colin Kaepernick began kneeling during the anthem in the first place was to protest police brutality and systemic racism against people of color.
That’s also the reason many NFL players have been kneeling during the national anthem this season ― although in the days since President Donald Trump denounced kneeling athletes as “sons of bitches,” a great many athletes and other public figures have adopted the kneel as a general gesture in protest of Trump or in support of free speech. This, in turn, has occasioned some dismay about Kaepernick’s original message getting diluted.
Sands noted in a later tweet that Sanders’ phrasing was “unfortunate.”
Many people on Twitter saw it as unintentional truth-telling:
Others didn’t know what else to do but face-palm.
