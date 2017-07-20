Saratoga's Schuylerville Stakes Is Set to Run

Nine 2-year-old fillies are entered in Friday’s running of the Schuylerville Stakes (Gr.3); the opening graded stakes of the 2017 Saratoga Race Meet. Given that it’s the first juvenile-filly graded stakes of the season, it makes sense that the Schuylerville Stakes showcases promising early fillies. Buy Sell Hold and Dream It Is have each won two races, including the Kentucky Juvenile Stakes and My Dear Stakes, respectively. The remaining fillies have won a maiden special weight, at least.

Fillies from Hall of Fame trainer Todd Pletcher’s stable have won the Schuylerville six times; most recently with Sweet Loretta in 2016. Pletcher describes what he looks for in a Schuylerville filly:

Generally most of our success in the Schuylerville has been with precocious fillies that came into our program in late February to early March. While the physical attributes have varied all have the type who have caught on quickly and had good gate speed.

Adam Mooshian@NYRA Sweet Loretta winning the 2016 Schuylerville Stakes.

Entries and post positions for the 2017 Schuylerville Stakes are:

Schuylerville Stakes alumnae excel on and off the track

Friday’s winning filly will join an elite cohort. The Schuylerville has produced numerous filly and distaff champions, including La Prevoyante, Ashado, Sacahuista and Countess Diana.

Coglianese@NYRA Ashado winning the 2003 Schuylerville Stakes in the slop.

Schuylerville winners have a high rate of success as broodmares; most notable is Weekend Surprise, dam of the breed-influencing sire A.P. Indy. 1986 winner Sacahuista produced deceased southern hemisphere leading sire Hussonet and millionaire and sire Ekraar. If the Metropolitan Handicap (Gr.1) is known as the “stallion maker,” then the Schuylerville could, at least, be looked upon as a broodmare indicator.

Coglianese@NYRA Weekend Surprise winning the 1982 Schuylerville Stakes.

More recently, 2009 Schuylerville winner Hot Dixie Chick became a social media sensation when she and her first foal Union Jackson (aka Chili) were pasture-mates of Rachel Alexandra and Jess’s Dream (Taco). Union Jackson won the Iowa Sprint Handicap on July 8 and is graded stakes placed.

Hot Dixie Chick and Union Jackson (aka Chili)...she looks like she knows he is up to something. #captionplease pic.twitter.com/Fgs7tuSl — Stonestreet 🏇 (@StonestreetFarm) May 24, 2012

Gold Mover, 2000 Schuylerville Stakes winner, still has horses running who might step up into big earnings. However, her daughter, Giant Mover, is proving herself as a broodmare with multiple graded stakes winner Family Tree (pictured on the left in the Tweet below).

Coglianese@NYRA Gold Mover winning the 2000 Schuylerville Stakes.

Diana Baker Gold Mover with foal at foot.