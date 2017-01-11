There were many reactions to President Barack Obama’s impassioned farewell address on Tuesday night, but one three-word question seemed to percolate above the rest: Where was Sasha?
Obama’s daughter did not attend the Chicago event, and her absence became especially noticeable during the portion of the president’s speech dedicated to his family. After praising his wife, Michelle, Obama discussed his daughters.
“Malia and Sasha,” Obama said. “Under the strangest of circumstances you have become two amazing young women. You are smart and you are beautiful. But more importantly, you are kind and you are thoughtful and you are full of passion. And you wore the burden of years in the spotlight so easily. Of all that I have done in my life, I am most proud to be your dad.”
Oldest daughter, Malia, sat beside her mother, wiping away tears. But not Sasha. The internet quickly grew obsessed with her absence, and the hashtag #whereissasha began trending on Twitter.
As some folks on Twitter suspected, Sasha missed the farewell address due to school. White House officials told CBS News’ Mark Knoller that she had an exam on Wednesday morning.
The 15-year-old is a student at Washington, D.C.’s Sidwell Friends School. The first family will remain in the area until she graduates.
