There were many reactions to President Barack Obama’s impassioned farewell address on Tuesday night, but one three-word question seemed to percolate above the rest: Where was Sasha?

Obama’s daughter did not attend the Chicago event, and her absence became especially noticeable during the portion of the president’s speech dedicated to his family. After praising his wife, Michelle, Obama discussed his daughters.

“Malia and Sasha,” Obama said. “Under the strangest of circumstances you have become two amazing young women. You are smart and you are beautiful. But more importantly, you are kind and you are thoughtful and you are full of passion. And you wore the burden of years in the spotlight so easily. Of all that I have done in my life, I am most proud to be your dad.”

Oldest daughter, Malia, sat beside her mother, wiping away tears. But not Sasha. The internet quickly grew obsessed with her absence, and the hashtag #whereissasha began trending on Twitter.

#WhereIsSasha Hopefully blocking the driveway to the White House pic.twitter.com/NodjX8x4tB — Sabra Berger (@SabraBerger) January 11, 2017

Us trying to figure out where Sasha was: #ObamaFarewell pic.twitter.com/lAc3Oaso89 — HuffPost BlackVoices (@blackvoices) January 11, 2017

Sasha Obama:"Can I get Tuesday night off, my dad is giving his farewell speech"

Manager:"Only if you can find someone to cover your shift" — Celine Besman (@CelineBesman) January 11, 2017

After this amazing speech, we'll all be left remembering those three little words...



Where is Sasha??#ObamaFarewell — Robin Thede (@robinthede) January 11, 2017

Before I can digest that speech and fully wipe away my tears, I need to know WHERE IS SASHA? #ObamaFarewell #WhereIsSasha — Ansley Lacitis (@AnsleyLacitis) January 11, 2017

Did Sasha have homework??? #ObamaFarewell — Marlon A. Walker (@marlonawalker) January 11, 2017

Y’all! Sasha probably has to be at school early in the morning. It is a school night. #ObamaFarewell — Aaron L. Morrison (@aaronlmorrison) January 11, 2017

As some folks on Twitter suspected, Sasha missed the farewell address due to school. White House officials told CBS News’ Mark Knoller that she had an exam on Wednesday morning.

Where was Sasha? WH Official says she stayed back in DC tonight because she has an exam at school tomorrow morning. — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) January 11, 2017

The 15-year-old is a student at Washington, D.C.’s Sidwell Friends School. The first family will remain in the area until she graduates.