Before-And-After Satellite Photos Show Harvey's Wrath

The numbers prove that Harvey was a monstrous storm.
Harvey dumped an estimated 27 trillion gallons — that’s a “T” — of rain over Texas and Louisiana in a six-day period, with some locations seeing more than 4 feet. An estimated 100,000 homes have been damaged and at least 34,000 people are currently in shelters. Researchers have calculated it to be a 1-in-1,000-years flood event.
Photos of the catastrophic storm have gripped the nation.
DigitalGlobe — a private space imagery company — on Thursday released a collection of jaw-dropping before-and-after satellite images that show the monumental scale of the flooding in Houston and the surrounding areas.
Below, a look at several inundated Texas towns.
