Before-And-After Satellite Photos Show Harvey's Wrath

Watch Texas communities disappear underwater.

By Chris D'Angelo , Damon Dahlen

The numbers prove that Harvey was a monstrous storm. 

Harvey dumped an estimated 27 trillion gallons — that’s a “T” — of rain over Texas and Louisiana in a six-day period, with some locations seeing more than 4 feet. An estimated 100,000 homes have been damaged and at least 34,000 people are currently in shelters. Researchers have calculated it to be a 1-in-1,000-years flood event.

Photos of the catastrophic storm have gripped the nation. 

DigitalGlobe — a private space imagery company — on Thursday released a collection of jaw-dropping before-and-after satellite images that show the monumental scale of the flooding in Houston and the surrounding areas.

Below, a look at several inundated Texas towns.  

  • DigitalGlobe
    Brookshire flooding
  • DigitalGlobe
    Rosenberg flooding
  • DigitalGlobe/ScapeWare3d/Getty Images
    Satellite imagery of the San Jacinto River basin following Hurricane Harvey
  • DigitalGlobe
    Angleton flooding
  • DigitalGlobe
    Wharton flooding
  • DigitalGlobe
    Holiday Lakes flooding
  • DigitalGlobe/ScapeWare3d/Getty Images
    Beaumont flooding
  • DigitalGlobe/ScapeWare3d/Getty Images
    Simonton flooding
  • DigitalGlobe/ScapeWare3d/Getty Images
    Houston flooding
  • DigitalGlobe/ScapeWare3d/Getty Images
    Simonton flooding

