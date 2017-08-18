In a pre-internet world, Satoshi Tomiie successfully managed to collaborate on his very first release with Frankie Knuckles some 6,000 miles apart. “Tears” cemented Tomiie’s place in the house music narrative, and opened doors for his own productions, as well as opportunities to tour the world, and to remix everyone from Mariah Carey to David Bowie. In today’s digitized world he is still hard at work, though he prefers to work analog, citing that convenience didn’t win over the real thing. Satoshi Tomiie recently released Abstract Nature, a reimagining of his 2015 New Day LP, featuring remixes from Tomiie as well as edits from Maayan Nidam, Ron Trent, Hugo LX, Pablo Mateo, and Dj Sneak. The Japanese producer talks about the project and shares the Momento Magico (Hugo LX Remix) below.

Is there anything you want to say about Abstract Nature? This album features unreleased remixes, and some out for the first time. The album is eighty or ninety percent dance floor minded. My idea was to make more dance floor friendly stuff for the remixes.

Tell me about the Momento Magico (Hugo LX Remix). This track is special for me. I’m trying to do something that is a mix of electronic and jazz, with a little Latin influence. I actually met Hugo by chance in Paris, I didn't know him before. He told me that he loved the track. I thought it was just a compliment, but it turned out that he really, really loved it. So I thought if you love the song that much, why don't you do a remix.

I like what he produced. It was deep, and it really represented his taste. He's like a music nerd, he knows a lot of stuff. He did something that stayed true to the original, but he added his flavor. And it blended really well. When he showed me the remix I was like, wow! That's something I would play early in smaller venues.

How did you discover dance music? When I started out, house music didn't really exist yet. I was introduced to hip hop first, and then I discovered club music after in the mid 80's. And I thought this is something I could relate to. I thought it was revolutionary. Before that I studied jazz. My first passion was modern jazz.

What was the scene like in Tokyo? This was pre -internet, so the only sources were magazines, or people associated with the secne. Only a few record shops carried “12-inch” (singles). It was a really exciting time, it was the early stages of the scene in Tokyo. People would go to party on the weekdays. Of course the excitement from the beginning is long gone.

How did you meet Frankie Knuckles? Frankie was one of the first house dj’s to come to Japan. Back then it wasn't common that dj’s were traveling around the world. I helped the tour by making music for the party, and he said I should send my own music to him. Back then my English was horrible, but with the help of some friends we were able to communicate. “Tears” was my first track and our first collaboration. It was made in the bedroom of my parents house. The instrumental was already done. Since CD’s were expensive, me and my friend went to New York to go record shopping. And through my friend I gave my cassette to Frankie. I was a big fan of Fingers Inc., and Robert Owens was the vocalist of the project. I asked if we could have Robert put the vocals on the track. At that time Robert was the roommate of Frankie Knuckles, so he said yes. I was really excited, it was like a dream come true. It opened a lot of doors.

What is your production style like? It’s changed over time. In the beginning, I had my dad’s computer, using the gigantic floppy disk drive. As a professional, I had he ability to go to the studio, and to use 48 track tape machines. Over time, with the development of technology, production has changed. I shifted to computer and worked more with Pro Tools. But I'm slowly going back to the hardware world. One laptop that does it all doesn't excite me. I’m still using a computer, but the computer becomes like a tape machine. My mixing stye is also a hybrid. I’m using the analog mixer and going back to Ableton to record the stereo mix. Convenience didn't win over the real thing. For me I like to touch the knobs and sliders. The limitations of the hardware is inspiring.

And what inspires you? Always music. I really like to go back to the record store and discover new music, talk to real people, hear what's happening, new releases, stuff like that. The machine is also an inspiration, especially modular synths. It's like when I started. It's a dj’s way to make music.

Why did you choose to live in NYC and Paris? Paris is my European hub, and it's super convenient. And I’m still living in New York after twenty years. It’s one of the cities I really love.

What's the last book you read? I'm reading the new Haruki Murakami. He's one of my favorites. I don't really read books at home, it's mostly on the plane or the train. A book is something I really enjoy, it's analog. It's difficult to give up some stuff. In music vinyl is coming back because people realize it’s not only about convenience. Buying a book is for the experience.

Any nights or events that stand out over the years? One of the best places for me is Argentina. I also play a lot in Italy. To me it's all about the people at the club and on the dancefloor. A city like Berlin is amazing, but in the end it's about the people that come to the party. From only a few people in the bar to over five thousand people dancing, I’m still really enjoying this after so many years.

Any advice for other artists and producers? It's one of the toughest questions because I never learned from anyone, I just followed the lead. If I look back now, it'd probably be, do the thing that you believe in.

Is there one track of that truly represents you? To me the best song I’ve ever produced is the track I'm producing right now. Sometimes it's the sound, sometimes it's the actual gear. Miles Davis has his own thing, but he didn't have one style that he stuck with throughout his career. My past work is past work. There's always stuff I haven't done yet, and it's actually the biggest driving force for me to keep on doing music.