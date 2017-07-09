Saturday Night With Van...

Its Saturday night, I’m enjoying a chilled glass of red wine, sweating my ass off from this mid Summer’s Topanga heat and dancing around my sweet little cabin with Van Morrison….

I feel…in love. As if, I AM in love. I’ve always had a rather sharp sixth sense. From the time I was a little girl, I would hear “you’re SO sensitive!” As it was this horrible thing that lived within my being.

As I’ve gotten older and really gotten intimate in knowing myself, I’ve fallen in love with my sensitivity. It hits me the most when I’m in India, feeding animals, watching a beautiful dancer dance from within, seeing a mother delicately comfort her child.

When I was in college I started seeing visions of my future. The first time I can remember it happening was when I met Steve Madden at the mall. I was a Junior in College when we met, I told him I was going to work for him one day and then like fast movie scenes across my psyche, I could see my future. I saw myself in Manhattan. Saw myself working my ass off and having a fancy little blast throughout my career. And that…I did.

It happened again right before starting The Farley Project. And then again with this newest goddess fashion endeavor, Sun Child. It’s as if I see the future of my life, and then, it happens. Most of the people close to me know that I experience this, and over the years they’ve learned to either believe me and indulge, or inwardly shrug and love and support my crazy anyways.

The one thing though that I never could see was my future as it relates to a man and family. I’ve always known what I wanted, what I desire, but I just couldn’t SEE IT. And that scared me. It scared me, because more often then not I can see what’s going to happen. As though some portal opens, and I can just SEE. But this….the love. The romance. I wanted it, but couldn’t see it.

I recently met a new friend here in Topanga, which feels very exciting, as most of my close girl friends live all over the world. I went to meet my new friend out with another group of girls and as I was driving down the Pacific Coast Highway to Malibu, it happened!! I had a flash. Of the future. Of THAT future. The one I’ve been dreaming about.

And now…the flashes are coming quicker. I saw myself at the altar. Saw myself giving birth. Literally seeing these pictures as though they were happening. Its almost as if I can just see the next 10 years of my life, and YES!! Yes I say to it YES!

Tonight, as I’m here in the cabin dancing around in my underwear feeling as though I’m not alone, its as if what’s about to happen, is already happening. Like I get to experience it all twice.

One more week until 40, and my God, I am so gracefully ready for all that this next decade has in store. Sitting here in a cloud of appreciation, anticipation and arms, wide, open…