Saudi Arabia's Possible Strategic Shift in the Middle East

Mehr News Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir shakes hands with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on the sidelines of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) meeting on August 1, 2017.

Earlier this month, a surprising encounter came about when Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir and Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif shook hands on the sidelines of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) meeting in Turkey. Largely unexpected, this encounter came in the midst of the two country’s well-documented proxy wars in Syria and Yemen. The Rouhani administration has been calling for direct talks for years, but after the execution of Shia leader Nimr al-Nimr in Saudi Arabia and the attack on the Saudi diplomatic mission in Tehran back in 2016, the offers have yet to gain any traction. Although both sides claim the handshake to be an isolated incident, Saudi Arabia appears to be subtly softening its posture in recent weeks.

In a follow-up to al-Jubeir’s visit to Iraq in February and Iraqi Prime Minister’s Hadi’s visit to Saudi Arabia in June, Iraq’s popular Shia leader Muqtada al-Sadr made a surprising visit to Riyadh in late July. Afterwards, he released a statement declaring his hope that his visit would be “the beginning of the retreat of sectarian strife.” He even held direct talks with Mohammad bin-Salman, the recently promoted Crown Prince, who once declined talks with Iran because, as Shias, “their stance is that the awaited Mahdi will come… and they need to take over the Islamic world – where are the common points that we might be able to reach on with this regime?”

Interestingly, Saudi Arabia and Iran did reach a common point of understanding when an Iranian delegation visited Saudi Arabia in February and reached an agreement on Iranian pilgrims returning for the Haj. After a stampede caused the death of hundreds of Iranians during the 2015 Haj, Iran boycotted the Haj in 2016. In light of February’s agreement, nearly 90,000 Iranians were able to visit Saudi Arabia for the Haj earier this month. In another show of Saudi Arabia’s use of the Haj pilgrimage as a diplomatic tool, the Governor of Saudi Arabia’s northern province personally welcomed Iraqi pilgrims at the Arar crossing between the two countries, which likely included a Shia delegation based on the demographics of Iraq’s bordering province. The crossing had been closed for 27 years and both Iraq and Saudi Arabia have also agreed to restart flights between the two countries.

The most shocking development comes from Lebanon’s al-Mayadeen news, which claimed al-Jubeir told Saudi-led opposition forces in Syria that it is up to the Syrians if Bashar al-Assad is to stay. The Saudi Press Agency denied that al-Jubeir made the claim, but if true, it would display a flexibility unseen from Saudi Arabia and an opportunity for dialogue with Iran regarding Syria.

The real question is in regards to Saudi Arabia’s motivation if it is in fact changing its posture with its Shia-led neighbors. Last year, The Atlantic released an interview with then President Obama in order to discuss the “Obama Doctrine.” In it, the President (to the shock of Iran-hawks in Washington) said the following regarding Iran-Saudi relations:

The competition between the Saudis and the Iranians—which has helped to feed proxy wars and chaos in Syria and Iraq and Yemen—requires us to say to our friends as well as to the Iranians that they need to find an effective way to share the neighborhood and institute some sort of cold peace.

An approach that said to our friends ‘You are right, Iran is the source of all problems, and we will support you in dealing with Iran’ would essentially mean that as these sectarian conflicts continue to rage and our Gulf partners, our traditional friends, do not have the ability to put out the flames on their own or decisively win on their own, and would mean that we have to start coming in and using our military power to settle scores. And that would be in the interest neither of the United States nor of the Middle East.

Saudi Arabia may in fact be coming around to this reality that they need to “share” the region with Iran. To date, Saudi Arabia’s hardline stance against Iran (led by then Deputy Crown Prince Salman) has often caused the opposite of what was intended. In acting offensively in Yemen, Saudi Arabia actually invited Iranian support for Houthis that was once either weak or non-existent. Now, Saudi Arabia is fighting a war with no end in sight that has caused millions of Yemenis to suffer from famine, malnourishment, and even hundreds of thousands of cases of cholera. Besides being a strategic quagmire, it has become a humanitarian disaster. In addition, Saudi Arabia led a blockade against Qatar, accusing of it being close with Iran and supporting the Muslim Brotherhood in Egypt. As a result, Qatar did in fact become closer with Iran as Iran, along with Turkey, sent desperately needed food supplies to Qatar. Iran was also among the first countries to offer Qatar access to its airspace when Saudi Arabia, among others, closed off their airspace to them.

With President Trump’s grand arrival to Riyadh earlier this year, Saudi Arabia was likely hoping for an active U.S. support for Saudi Arabia’s rigid posture in the region. Although Trump’s initial words and large arm sales may have signaled support for this policy, his administration’s domestic issues and incoherent foreign policy may have left the leaders in Riyadh less trusting of Trump’s White House. In addition, some have said Trump has been increasing tensions with Iran to Saudi Arabia’s benefit. Although he has used harsh language against the JCPOA (known as the Iran deal), despite Iran’s compliance, the more likely source of an actual confrontation for Trump appears to be North Korea. As Iran builds stronger ties with Europe and those close to the President, from National Security Advisor McMaster to Secretary of Defense Mattis, advocate against increased tensions with Iran, this is unlikely to move beyond rhetoric to Saudi Arabia’s further disappointment.

Of course, with years of animosity built up détente is a tough hill for both Saudi Arabia and Iran to climb. The two countries have not experienced a genuine détente since the Khatami administration in Iran. With Iran’s recent accusation that Saudi Arabia was behind the ISIS attack last June in Tehran and Saudi Arabia’s recent increase in support for the Mujahedin-e Khalq (also known as the MEK, a once Saddam Hussein-backed cultish opposition group that is very unpopular in Iran), there are plenty of reason why détente may not happen. Not to mention, Saudi Arabia recently captured an Iranian boat in the Persian Gulf and accused the individuals in the boat of being IRGC members trying to attack Saudi oil fields. Even Saudi Arabia’s détente with Iraq could be explained as a ploy to provide Iraq with strategic leverage against Iran.

However, Saudi Arabia is very aware of al-Sadr’s strong ties with Iran when it hosted him in July. This goes the same for Iraqi Prime Minister Hadi when Saudi Arabia hosted him back in June. If Saudi Arabia knows Iraq is unlikely to pull-away from Iran, it is more likely that the visits was an opportunity to slowly start the process of reaching out to Iran. Therefore, the timing of the Zarif’s handshake with al-Jubeir was no accident.