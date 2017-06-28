The breathless media headlines about the injured shark that was pulled onto a beach in Spain over the weekend comes as no surprise to those used to seeing the shark population demonised as killers. Sharks are dying out in huge numbers and yet the world hasn’t noticed. Not only are they out of sight and out of mind for most land dwellers, but myths and lurid news stories have given them fearsome reputations.

Each year dogs kill up to 25,000 people, 725,000 people die from mosquito borne diseases, and snakes kill 50,000. Sharks account for fewer than 10 human deaths.

Sharks are dying out

Sharks are being killed by humans in industrial numbers. A study published in the journal Marine Policy estimated that between 100 million and 273 million sharks are killed each year. That’s over 11,000 per hour. Shark numbers are declining by an estimated 6-8% annually, and many species are endangered.

In Asia, particularly China, sharks are a delicacy. Poachers capture and kill them for shark fin soup. Shark finning is commonspread and is a particularly cruel practice. Even in the USA endangered sharks are hauled out of the water and butchered for sport.

Earlier this month Fiji and Sweden co-hosted the United Nations conference on the oceans. The conference sought to have Sustainable Development Goal 14 – the conservation and sustainable use of the world’s oceans and its resources – become a reality. In his opening address, Fiji Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama explained “Humankind is slowly killing off one of our most precious resources – the rich bounty of our seas and oceans that generations across the millennia have relied upon for sustenance, and to earn a living.”

Danah Divers - Thomas P Peschak Abdulmohsen Abdulmalik Al-Sheikh swimming with a Whale Shark in the Maldives

Sharks are important

Sharks sit at the top of the marine foodchain and their presence is a sign of a healthy ecosystem. According to Abdulmohsen Abdulmalik Al-Sheikh, founder of the Save Our Seas Foundation which supports shark conservation all over the world “our oceans and these glorious species face huge challenges and unless action is taken shark species will die out before our very eyes.”

Sir Richard Branson, a keen diver and resident of the British Virgin Islands has been promoting work undertaken to create new shark sanctuaries: “my home, the British Virgin Islands, became a shark and ray sanctuary in 2014, effectively protecting all sharks and rays in our Exclusive Economic Zone from commercial fishing and trade. The BVI followed The Bahamas, which became the Caribbean’s first shark sanctuary in 2011.”

Protecting the shark population

Sharks are migratory species and so the problem cannot be left to individual countries to tackle. Which is why UN and other intergovernmental initiatives are so important.

Public information and awareness campaigns are important. A lot can be achieved changing the way local populations and fishermen approach overfishing and shark killing. Campaigns in Singapore, for example, have persuaded some big supermarkets and restaurants to shun shark fins.

The scientific community plays a huge role monitoring the problem, raising awareness, and helping to leverage advances in science. Organizations like the Save our Seas Foundation are at the forefront of these efforts. Since its inception over a decade ago, it has funded 160 projects in more than 40 countries across the globe. Each Save our Seas project aims to inculcate a deeper understanding of sharks and rays, while providing better solutions in the areas of marine science research, conservation and education.

Abdulmohsen Abdulmalik Al-Sheikh maintains that complete sea life protection cannot be achieved by individuals and organisations alone, but needs the active participation of governments too. Only when governments take a lead and work to enforce laws can the seas enjoy some protection for her inhabitants.

With the rise of ecotourism, sharks are slowly becoming more valuable alive than dead. Many developing countries that have witnessed industrial-scale fishing are now being persuaded to put efforts behind protecting sharks.