Save Your Thoughts and Prayers

I am a strong believer in being proactive. You have to get out and do something, make your voice heard, be educated, get your hands dirty if you really want to make a lasting impact. Standing idly by never helped anybody. Staying silent never does any good either. In the past few years, as disasters have become more frequent, and strife is less of a rare concept than I had been lead to believe as a child, there is one thing I have struggled with. It’s a phrase actually,

“My thoughts and prayers are with you.”

While the phrase itself is well intentioned, I struggle with the idea of prayer being a solution to anything. This leads to another riddle, when prayer fails, whom do we call? What do we do? Who do we turn to?

These are all valid questions and ones I only truly started thinking about in light of recent disasters caused by Hurricane Irma. I knew the hurricane was coming. So did my grandmother, so did our cousins, so did every other inhabitant of Guadeloupe, St. Martin, Puerto Rico, Florida etc. But they stayed, for whatever reason. Now as I turn on the news from New York City, and wait on pins and needles to hear more stomach churning updates, for the first time in a long time I want to pray.

But, I don’t.

Since I was in Kindergarten I have taken part in annual fundraisers and charitable efforts to give back. What you quickly learn, the more you physically take part in these activities, is that you can only do so much. I can only raise so much money, and collect so many donations. I can spread news and try to keep spirits up only so much. Realizing that there are just some things we will never be able to control is more than a tough pill to swallow.

What prompted this thought process was when I sat down and understood yet again, that no matter what I planned on doing after the string of hurricanes hit, I would be powerless . That powerlessness pushes us to “hope” for things to get better. But, hoping isn’t enough.

We all want to believe that we do good, that we spread positivity, and that we have effected the right kind of change in dire situations. Prayer doesn’t do that. While I don’t want to attack anybody’s beliefs and way of thinking, I wish donation would accompany every prayer that has been sent. Prayer won’t give the people of Barbuda new homes or electricity and it won’t eradicate the world’s storms. It will only momentarily help our egos.

Wishing for a higher power that is greater than us is a normal concept. A concept I will not delve into. When I woke up and looked at the photographs of Guadeloupe, an island I had fallen in love with a little over a year ago, I wished the people I knew would be okay. I prayed. They still are without power, and their crops have no soil to grow from. It’s going to take a bit more than a moment of silence.

“My thoughts and prayers are with you.”

Thanks, that’s great. However, until you fully feel what it is like to have the lives of your loved ones come into question, you won’t understand how absolutely meaningless that phrase really is. I think about a lot of things. I also don’t act on all of my thoughts.

What we need is help. As I previously stated, the fear that comes with the realization that neither you, nor anybody you know, can stop a hurricane is real. It is eye opening and bone chilling. It should be enough to make you want to get out and do something. Pray if you must, take as many moments of silence as you need, but the truth is we don’t do as much as we can… we do as much as we’re willing.