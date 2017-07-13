'Saved By The Bell' Principal Mr. Belding Wrecks Bayside High During Summer Break

Mr. Belding from Saved By The Bell might’ve been the prototypical square who loved raining on student’s parades, but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t know how to get down.

And by get down I mean straight up vandalism.

In Dirty Heads’ music video for their new song, ‘Vacation’, Belding breaks all the rules and trashes Bayside High - and he does it with a smile on his face.

The video’s also packed with a lot of references to the classic series too.

Like the Bayside Tigers, the school’s ferocious and cuddly mascot.

What about the infamous caffeine episode, which totally wasn’t a euphemism for drugs?

The video’s filled with tons of other nods to the show. It also doesn’t hurt that song is catchy as hell. Even though Zack, Kelly, Lisa, and Jessie were cool as hell (forget Screech’s whack Dirty Sanchezzing self), it’s hard to deny that Mr. Belding was having way more fun than they were. Believe that.

Anyone think that this is going to reach the same levels of greatness like Christopher Walken’s dance in Weapon of Choice? Or is it a different kind of video?