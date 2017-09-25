Saving The World One Meal At A Time

I don't think that polluters start out wanting to pollute the world. There might be a few who deny that climate change is real, but I think for most it's a case of being oblivious to how much damage they are doing. I'm not talking about nuclear factories or auto manufacturers. They know their sins well enough. I'm talking about commercial kitchens. The people trying to feed the world are the same ones responsible for 45% of all the packaging trash found in dumpsites: the road to hell is paved with good intentions.

Every year in the US 33 million tons of food is thrown away. That translates to one square meal for every person in the country. Commercial kitchens are a major source of this waste, and nearly 10% of all purchases that they make are thrown before the food's even reached the customer.

Many are trying to find better food preparation methods to reduce costs, and one of the solutions they've come up with is by using ready to cook products. These are meals and ingredients made in large scale and stored to be prepared when customers make their orders. It's resulted in many benefits to the industry as most find its savings go beyond a few dollars.

1. Saves Quantity

With a ready to cook a meal the ingredients have already been mixed and measured, so when a customer orders a meal, the kitchen will not have to start from scratch. Making individual meals is one of the reasons kitchens waste so much food. A lot of leftovers are thrown because they're too small to be stored for the next meal. With ready to cook meals though, the food is prepared in large quantities, so the kitchen needs only to cook a few in the oven with rest to be spared for when other customers make their orders. More than the food, this saves electricity as well.

2. Centralized System

Ready to cook meals are easy to store, and by using them, restaurants can develop a centralized system. Fast food chains realized this, and many have one focal point where goods are stored to be delivered as demand arises. This centralized system would mean that if one restaurant is having low demand for a certain product, then the food prepared can be sent to another branch. Food doesn't have to sit in a pantry going past its expiry date as it waits for a customer to make an order. It also saves on rent, because the single storage point can stock more than the branches separately.

3. Performing A Food Audit

If a commercial kitchen prepares and freezes all of its food beforehand, then it has time to perform a waste audit. A waste audit is a way for the head chef to analyze the amount of waste each meal requires. Some of the questions often asked are:

How much waste does each meal create before it is cooked?

How much waste does each meal create after it is cooked?

Can the waste products be reused?

From there, they could come up with a strategy to reduce the amount of waste created. One way is to try and reuse the waste products, maybe work them into another meal. Another suggestion is to donate them to soup kitchens and other places that would appreciate the gesture. A more extreme approach, one that is rarely taken, is to change the menu to something with less wasteful.

It's easy for wasted food to be dismissed as an operating expense, but when the tally is done, there is a scary number down at the bottom line. Hopefully, with the right planning, kitchens can cut back on the waste making smart savings while quelling customer cravings.