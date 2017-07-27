Say It With Flowers: Landscape Artist Lily Kwong Commemorates St-Germain Liqueur's 10th Anniversary

One night in 2007, I walked into Union Square Wines & Spirits in Manhattan. A salesman asked me if I was looking for anything in particular. “Nah, just wanted to see if you’ve got anything new and exciting.” He thought for a second, and then a smile creased his lips. “Come with me, I’ve got something for you.” He led me into an empty tasting room and gave me a small paper cup of something roughly the color of a dessert wine. I took a sip, and then quickly took another. “Holy shit, this is fantastic!” I exclaimed. The salesman fairly cackled with delight. “I know, right? It’s about to come out and it’s just been blowing everyone away.” We both took a few more sips and exchanged a few more “Wow”s. The next time I came by, I left with my own stunning bottle of St-Germain elderflower liqueur.

In 2017, when St-Germain is on the back of every bar in every two-bit town in this great land of ours, when it’s employed in so many craft cocktails that it’s become known as “bartender’s ketchup,” it’s easy to forget that once upon a time, St-Germain wasn’t St-Germain, it was just this crazy new delicious stuff made from... elderflowers?! I don’t need to tell you how it tastes — those pear/melon/citrus notes, which remind me a little bit of a Sauternes, have been experienced by seemingly every liquor-drinking human in the Western Hemisphere by now. The story of how all those elderflowers are picked and then macerated over the course of just a few weeks each year is also well known by now. So what to do to celebrate their tenth anniversary? Another cocktail to add to the thousands which already feature it? Yawn. A commemorative package? You can’t get any more gorgeous than St-Germain’s standard bottle, which evokes La Belle Epoque in all its glory. Get a landscape artist to create an outdoor labyrinth of living plants and flowers? Uhhhh... come again?

That’s right, Lily Kwong — who makes a career out of doing stuff like this — transformed a section of NYC’s famous High Line into a damn hanging garden this month. Check this out:

Photo courtesy St-Germain

Or how about this:

Photo courtesy St-Germain