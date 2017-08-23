WEIRD NEWS
Scaramucci Finds His 10-Day Communications Director Stint As Hilarious As We Do

The Mooch has jokes.

By Jenna Amatulli

Anthony Scaramucci is clearly not afraid to poke fun at himself.

The former White House communications director made a joke on Twitter about his extremely short tenure working as a staffer in the Trump administration in the form of a meme-y T-shirt.

“I was communications director for 10 days and all I got was this lousy shirt,” the tweet’s image reads. The Mooch accompanied the tweet with an emoji wearing sunglasses.

It’s unclear as to who made the cheeky shirt, but one thing is clear: Twitter loved it.

We didn’t deserve The Mooch, but at least we had him at all.

Jenna Amatulli

