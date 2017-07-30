Scaramucci Friend Threatens To Leak Dirt On 'Unemployed' Reince Priebus

Arthur Schwartz, a friend of newly appointed White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci, on Sunday threatened to leak dirt on Reince Priebus, who was ousted as White House chief of staff earlier this week.

Schwartz’s Twitter tirade was the most recent sign of strife between Scaramucci and Priebus, who first butted heads during the Trump transition in January. The latest spat comes after HuffPost’s Vicky Ward wrote that Priebus warned Trump during the transition that Scaramucci “played” him by cashing in on his association with the president.

HuffPost

“Hey @Reince,” wrote Schwartz, a former public relations executive at MWW Group LLC, on Twitter. “Remember when people told you that it was me that was trashing you in the press? They were right. Happy to start again.”

In another cryptic tweet, Schwartz added, “@Reince - you’re unemployed now. Keep pushing this crap & I’ll start dropping oppo on you.”

It is unclear to what the tweets were referring to. Hours later, Schwartz deleted them and said that he had apologized to Priebus.

.@Reince is a better man than me; he accepted my apology. I did something stupid and I'm embarrassed. Keep the hits coming - I deserve it. https://t.co/JXRQoX5aWo — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) July 30, 2017

Schwartz was previously quoted as Scaramucci’s publicist and as a GOP operative by The New York Post. After journalists began referring to him as such on Twitter, Schwartz said that was incorrect and threatened legal action.

“No. I have never worked for Anthony,” he said on Twitter, in response to CNN’s Jake Tapper. “Keep it up and you’ll be hearing from counsel.”

“In fact,” Schwartz continued, “[Scaramucci] called to yell at me & told me to cut it out.”

The bad blood between Scaramucci and Priebus spilled into the open on Thursday, when Scaramucci blasted Priebus in an expletive-laden interview with The New Yorker as a “paranoid schizophrenic, a paranoiac.”