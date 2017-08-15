The Mooch: ‘I’m A Very Active Gay Rights Supporter’

If you were curious where President Donald Trump’s former communications director Anthony Scaramucci stands on gay rights, look no further than this TMZ video that began circulating on Monday night.

The video starts with a TMZ reporter questioning the former White House staffer ― whose tenure lasted just 10 days ― about his thoughts on Trump’s response to last weekend's white supremacy rallies in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The reporter then follows up with a question about The Mooch’s “liberal views on social media,” which Scaramucci uses as a hard pivot to vocalize what he describes as a long history of support for gay rights.

“I have been an active ― for the last decade ― gay rights, gay marriage equality supporter. Particularly here in New York and New York City, but around the world,” he tells TMZ in the video. “And I think that ‘life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness,’ when they wrote that, I don’t think it was just meant for straight people, and so for me, I’m a very active gay rights supporter.”

“In addition to that ― even though I’m a Roman Catholic and I believe in a right to life I would never impose those values on other people,” he continued. “So for me, I’m actually very socially inclusive as a human being, and I’m a Republican because I believe that you need free market principles to create class mobility.”