Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci on Wednesday accused New Yorker journalist Ryan Lizza of recording him without permission.

He wrote:

.@RyanLizza is the Linda Tripp of 2017. People know. And he is up at night not being able to live with himself. — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) August 10, 2017

Two decades ago, Tripp secretly recorded some of her conversations with Monica Lewinsky, the White House intern who had an affair then-President Bill Clinton.

In response to a question, Scaramucci called Lizza a “lowlife”:

Yes. He absolutely taped the call without my permission. #lowlife https://t.co/fTDcBw4vcT — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) August 10, 2017

However, in this comparison, Lizza being Tripp would mean that Scaramucci is Lewinsky ― a detail that not only drew immediate attention but also launched dozens of wisecracks:

LOL of the day. If @RyanLizza is Linda Tripp, you know who that makes you, right? https://t.co/drPQTFTx7x — Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) August 10, 2017

Following @Scaramucci's analogy, that clearly makes him Monica Lewinsky. What's he trying to tell us about his relationship with Trump? — Grey_Obelisk (@Grey_Obelisk) August 10, 2017

You called a reporter. Commented on the record. D.C. has one-party consent for recording calls. Your argument is worse than your analogies. https://t.co/ZmHzcle02g — Jamil Smith (@JamilSmith) August 10, 2017

Monica Lewinsky's tenure at the White House was 27 times longer than Anthony Scaramucci's. https://t.co/UqIuWY40ei — Scott Bixby (@scottbix) August 10, 2017

Tripp taped Lewinsky without her knowledge because she hated Clinton. Lizza taped you because that's what reporters do, Doofus. — Suzanne Kelleher (@SuzanneKelleher) August 10, 2017

Thus making Anthony Scaramucci the Monica Lewinsky of 2017. https://t.co/MigNVKqfCp — Josh Barro (@jbarro) August 10, 2017

Monica Lewinsky served longer and did more for the public than Anthony Scaramucci. — Ed Bott (@edbott) August 10, 2017

Tripp secretly recorded calls of Lewinsky talking about Clinton. Lizza recorded you b/c it was on the record and that is LITERALLY his job https://t.co/Ltbe3hW6aE — Natasha Bertrand (@NatashaBertrand) August 10, 2017