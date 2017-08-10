POLITICS
08/10/2017 12:04 am ET

Anthony Scaramucci Just Weirdly Compared Himself To Monica Lewinsky

The former White House communications director also called a journalist a "lowlife" for recording their conversation.

By Ed Mazza
Chip Somodevilla via Getty Images
Anthony Scaramucci blasted New Yorker journalist Ryan Lizza for recording their conversations. 

Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci on Wednesday accused New Yorker journalist Ryan Lizza of recording him without permission.

In a tweet, Scaramucci called Lizza “the Linda Tripp of 2017” over the explosive interview that ultimately cost him his job

He wrote:  

Two decades ago, Tripp secretly recorded some of her conversations with Monica Lewinsky, the White House intern who had an affair then-President Bill Clinton

In response to a question, Scaramucci called Lizza a “lowlife”:

However, in this comparison, Lizza being Tripp would mean that Scaramucci is Lewinsky ― a detail that not only drew immediate attention but also launched dozens of wisecracks:

Scaramucci will have a chance to clarify his comparison on Monday, when he’s scheduled to be a guest on Stephen Colbert’s “Late Show” on CBS. 

 

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

Anthony Scaramucci As White House Communications Director
Suggest a correction
Ed Mazza Overnight Editor, HuffPost

MORE:

White House Anthony Scaramucci Monica Lewinsky Ryan Lizza Linda Tripp
Subscribe to the Politics email.
How will Trump’s administration impact you?
Anthony Scaramucci Just Weirdly Compared Himself To Monica Lewinsky

CONVERSATIONS