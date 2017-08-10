Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci on Wednesday accused New Yorker journalist Ryan Lizza of recording him without permission.
In a tweet, Scaramucci called Lizza “the Linda Tripp of 2017” over the explosive interview that ultimately cost him his job.
He wrote:
Two decades ago, Tripp secretly recorded some of her conversations with Monica Lewinsky, the White House intern who had an affair then-President Bill Clinton.
In response to a question, Scaramucci called Lizza a “lowlife”:
However, in this comparison, Lizza being Tripp would mean that Scaramucci is Lewinsky ― a detail that not only drew immediate attention but also launched dozens of wisecracks:
Scaramucci will have a chance to clarify his comparison on Monday, when he’s scheduled to be a guest on Stephen Colbert’s “Late Show” on CBS.
CONVERSATIONS