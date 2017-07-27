Scare-'em-mucci: Trump's Enforcer Issues New Threats

Let’s be honest (since that’s a phrase making the rounds lately). President Trump’s new “communications director” is really not a communications director. I’ll go out on a limb and guess that this Harvard-educated Wall Street titan/hedge fund founder never actually wrote a strategic communications plan, let alone a press release.

And while he’s had plenty of face time on camera (usually on business news networks like CNBC, FOX Business, etc.), I’ll also surmise that he has little idea of how journalism is actually produced. Nor do I think he cares. So let’s not be coy and pretend that Mr. Scaramucci has been appointed to work with the news media and carry out some grand communications strategy to advance the President’s agenda. At least not in any traditional sense. He’ll advance the President’s agenda - fluid as it may be - in the manner that he and Trump know so well. The manner notorious to construction sites in New Jersey. “Let me explain to you how Mr. Trump wants the job done. We can do this the easy way - or we can do this the hard way.” Oh, the charm.

Mr. Scaramucci (what an ironic homonym - as he probably does indeed Scare-’em-much-i) has been brought in to figuratively knock some heads together. He’s been appointed to sniff out leaks within the administration, test the loyalties of staffers, get ‘em all in line. He’s already openly accused (J’accuse!) some; he’s threatened all.

“If they don't stop leaking, I'm going to put them out on Pennsylvania Avenue - it's a very clear thing," he famously said earlier this week. "You want to sell postcards to the tourists outside the gate or you want to work in the West Wing? What do you want to do? If you want to work in the West Wing, you've got to stop leaking." He speaks so —Trumpishly.

I’m sure this management style really appeals to the Trump base. They elected the Don to smash heads in Washington, just like he did with the WWE. Likewise, Scaramucci doesn’t waste time with those ridiculous Washington etiquette games.

“(I”m) more of a front-stabbing person" as opposed to those in Washington who "take a shiv or a machete and stab you in the back," he told FOX News. Front-stabbing is so much more honorable, n’est-ce pas?

Today, he was even more direct.

“What I want to do is I want to f------ kill all the leakers, and I want to get the President’s agenda on track so we can succeed for the American people,” Scaramucci told The New Yorker reporter Ryan Lizza. (Mr. Mueller, are you listening?)

Wow. The President’s communications director publicly threatening to kill White House staffers. Is that workplace violence - or witness tampering?