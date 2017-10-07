WEIRD NEWS
Airplane's Terrifying Landing May Put You Off Flying For Good

Afraid of flying? Then it may be best to look away now.

Dramatic footage shows the world’s largest passenger airliner appearing to drift across the runway while landing at Dusseldorf Airport in Germany.

The Emirates Airlines’ Airbus A380 from Dubai bounced to its left and then to its right soon after touching down in high winds on Thursday.

I have filmed a few thousand crosswind landings at several airports in Europe within the past years, but this Airbus A380 crosswind landing was extremely hard and extraordinary,” said airplane spotter Martin Bogdan, who shared the clip to YouTube.

“I have never seen such a tremendous reaction of an aeroplane after a touchdown,” he added. “You can see that the pilots tried to align with the runway by using the tail rudder and luckily it worked out.”

Despite the scary scenes, an Emirates spokesman told Metro that “at no point was the safety of the passengers and crew on board compromised.”

Dusseldorf Airport is well-known for its crosswind landings, as this compilation video which was filmed there in 2012 shows:

