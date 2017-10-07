Airplane's Terrifying Landing May Put You Off Flying For Good

Dramatic footage shows the world’s largest passenger airliner appearing to drift across the runway while landing at Dusseldorf Airport in Germany.

The Emirates Airlines’ Airbus A380 from Dubai bounced to its left and then to its right soon after touching down in high winds on Thursday.

“I have filmed a few thousand crosswind landings at several airports in Europe within the past years, but this Airbus A380 crosswind landing was extremely hard and extraordinary,” said airplane spotter Martin Bogdan, who shared the clip to YouTube.

“I have never seen such a tremendous reaction of an aeroplane after a touchdown,” he added. “You can see that the pilots tried to align with the runway by using the tail rudder and luckily it worked out.”

Despite the scary scenes, an Emirates spokesman told Metro that “at no point was the safety of the passengers and crew on board compromised.”