"School Days": Class Act

Neasa Ni Chianain’s “School Life” is a lyrical look at a year at the Headfort School in Kells, Ireland. The film is an irresistibly charming journey of free flowing images and situations that might comprise a scrapbook of school memories.

Chianain’s unfettered camera serves up snippets of all aspects of the school’s daily life. The classrooms frame academic activity as students are challenged to read, write, speak and understand their history, language and literature. Actors, including a likeable dyslexic, make Shakespearian efforts to breath life into Hamlet. On the playing field, boys and girls learn teamwork and competitiveness as they engage in rugby, soccer and capture the fort battles. Tone challenged band practices cast doubt on the success of game music efforts.

Longtime teachers John and Amanda Leyden are at the center of “School Life.” Amanda is winningly optimistic and supportive. The more dour John is more curmudgeonly, the product of a more detached pedagogy. Both are clearly devoted to their practice. But the distance of their ages from their elementary students’ development is clearly a hurdle that we see younger teachers more easily surmount.

The school’s headmaster (who had studied under the Leydens) and younger teachers engage more readily with the students. The young music teacher is more able to bond with her charges, giving them needed support and understanding. The headmaster is seen several times challenging the students to think critically about academic issues and current events.

The tapestry of students, staff and events is well woven. The young musicians work their way toward harmony. Even John Leyden is driven to acknowledge that their performance makes audiences forget the accomplishments of bands past. Amanda’s dyslexic protégé Ted shines as Hamlet’s ghost. The painfully shy Eliza comes out of her shell to “talk, talk, talk” and win academic honors. A bit precious. Certainly predictable. But without a suffocating narrative build up, the outcomes are welcome.