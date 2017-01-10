School District Cheekily Responds To Students' Snow Day Requests

A school district in Georgia is keeping it real on Twitter while responding to students who just want a snow day.

Students of Cherokee County schools have been tweeting at the district’s verified Twitter account expressing how much they want a snow day and even offering a few funny bribes. The district doesn’t care how much the students beg though, and its responses are comedic gold.

@juanitajaimess My name is not Adrian. School is on for tomorrow. Get to class. pic.twitter.com/E9jX1778ty — Cherokee Co. Schools (@CherokeeSchools) January 10, 2017

@Char_herrig Hey, what about you go to school and learn more stuff. — Cherokee Co. Schools (@CherokeeSchools) January 6, 2017

As of Tuesday, the school district’s Twitter account has more than 17,000 followers and has been covered by both local and national news. Whoever is behind it seems to enjoy being snarky not just toward the students, but parents, too. Cherokee County schools closed Monday and Tuesday because of icy road conditions, and some parents humorously complained that they needed the kids out of the house. Of course, the district had some perfect responses.

@ChefUGA I'm thinking the Georgia Department of Education is going to say no. — Cherokee Co. Schools (@CherokeeSchools) January 9, 2017

Don’t worry though. The district has made it clear it truly cares about its students (just as much as it loves school).

@JarvisGoolsby Did you miss the fact that I love school? And you. ❤️❤️❤️ — Cherokee Co. Schools (@CherokeeSchools) January 8, 2017

Aww.

See more funny tweets from Cherokee County schools below.

@laur_24_laur Are you breaking up with me? — Cherokee Co. Schools (@CherokeeSchools) January 6, 2017

@lordmaddie @Chantheman2058 Of course it won't kill me. But all this whining will. — Cherokee Co. Schools (@CherokeeSchools) January 8, 2017

@scriv62 $1?? Who do you think I am, McDonalds? — Cherokee Co. Schools (@CherokeeSchools) January 6, 2017

@kylefinney And you're not napping now because? — Cherokee Co. Schools (@CherokeeSchools) January 8, 2017

@Kasey_Cole14 Wow. I'm flattered, but not really looking for that kind of relationship right now. — Cherokee Co. Schools (@CherokeeSchools) January 6, 2017