School Improvement: Six Ways to Create Collaborative Communities

My first teaching job was a nightmare for an enthusiastic new educator. In 1967, I was hired straight out of college to teach high school English to 125 students, some of whom were only a few years younger than I. Given only the barest outline of a curriculum (cover these books and assign an essay every week) I was overwhelmed. I don’t remember ever being mentored or observed. When I reached out to veterans in the department, none were willing to share curricular ideas with me. It almost felt like they were in a competition to see who was the best teacher. I was truly on my own.

Recently, I read an article by Karen Chenoweth in Education Week discussing the accomplishments of “unexpected schools.” These are schools with large populations of children of color and children living in poverty that are successful. They start out with three strikes against them and beat the odds to educate their students. You wouldn’t expect them to succeed, but they do. The question is why. What are they doing well?

Teachers in successful schools work as a team. They have time to plan and problem solve together and are happy to share their ideas. Principals and mentors actually spend time observing staff and talking about what’s going well and what things could be better. After my isolating experience in my first career as an educator, I was eager to make the preschool I directed team-based and supportive of the staff. I created Cherry Preschool to be an environment in which we were all colleagues collaborating to create a caring community for our children and families.

Sadly, most schools do not operate this way. They depend on what Harvard educator Richard Elmore calls “the social capital students bring to the classroom.” In other words, the more privileged students from wealthier families do well because they have the advantages of greater background knowledge and skills coming in, and their parents provide extra help and/or tutoring. This makes a school look successful, but only for those at the top. There is usually a significant achievement gap between these children and students from low-income or immigrant homes.

Take the issue of homework, for example. Take it away from our youngest students, please. In my observation, my grandkids’ teachers assign the same rote and meaningless homework that was around when my kids went to school, but they start assigning it earlier. Kindergarten for some of the kids, and first grade for sure. Children this young can’t complete these assignments on their own. Most of them can’t even read and understand the directions. So those who have parents available to help, and in many cases teach them the material, turn in their assignments and learn. And those without those resources at home often don’t complete homework and miss out on this extra educational boost from the home environments. To add insult to injury, they are often punished for not completing the homework with loss of recess, making them less receptive to instruction. Thus, the gap between the privileged and their less fortunate peers widens.

Chenoweth describes the “idiosyncratic” instruction we are all quite familiar with as one of the greater challenges of the traditional school structure. By this she means that the educational experience of children in the same grade in the same school varies greatly depending on the teacher. Ask the parents and students in any school who the best teachers are. Unfortunately, getting that great teacher is a roll of the dice, and being assigned to a less skilled teacher’s classroom is just as likely to happen. When parents ask me if one school in my community is superior to another, the honest answer I give is that it all depends on the teacher. But should it?

How could this be better? The answers are not earth shattering. In fact, they are things we did back in the day during my second foray into education as an early childhood director:

Collaborate Share (ideas and resources) Foster creativity Partner with all parties involved (educators, parents, children) Create a caring community Support one another

“Unexpected schools” have figured out how to be what my preschool was – a team of teams. They have found a way to give teachers the opportunity to collaborate. They take time to reflect on what works well and what fails so they are able to adjust their teaching. They focus on creating caring communities in which all children feel valued and accepted. They foster a climate in which teachers share rather than compete. In these schools, educators are not isolated as I was in my first job.

Excellent school climates don’t happen by chance or in a vacuum. There has to be leadership that establishes the school’s educational philosophy and curriculum. Staff members need to collaborate to come up with the best ways to implement the goals established for the school. All of this must be communicated to parents and students to ensure they buy in to the values of the school.

In 2000, Harvard professor Robert Putnam published Bowling Alone, which spoke of the decline of community life at the end of the 20th century. Since then, with the dominance of social media and iPhones, people are even less likely to engage directly with one another. Bowling was a metaphor Putnam used for this trend toward less social engagement. While people still enjoyed bowling, they no longer belonged to leagues. They bowled alone.

Most teachers are bowling alone, struggling to instruct their students in an atmosphere in which many demands are made on educators with few opportunities to work with their peers to develop best practices and almost no support or supervision from mentors or administrators. “Unexpected schools” that do things differently are the exception when they should be the norm.

The way forward is not expensive or complicated. School improvement will happen when educators are given the time and encouragement to work together and think outside the box. How sad not to expect all schools can function this way.