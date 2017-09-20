At Least 20 Children Killed After Earthquake Destroys Mexico City Primary School

At least 20 children were killed and dozens more were missing after a primary school collapsed in the 7.1-magnitude earthquake that struck central Mexico on Tuesday, officials said.

Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto said two adults were also killed at the Enrique Rébsamen primary school, located on Mexico City’s south side. Soldiers and firefighters continued to comb through the rubble looking for dozens of missing people early Wednesday.

Peña Nieto toured the devastation late Tuesday, comforting frantic parents and survivors.

“They keep pulling kids out, but we know nothing of my daughter,” bleary-eyed Adriana D’Fargo, a mother of one of the students, told Reuters.

Two children are pulled from the rubble by rescuers at Colegio Enrique Rebsamen, which partially collapsed after the earthquake in Mexico

According to Foro TV, the school had completed an evacuation drill just two hours before the quake occurred.

At least four people were killed and 40 injured at the Technologico de Monterrey, one of the country’s top private universities. At least 200 Mexico City schools suffered some kind of damage, Nuño said.