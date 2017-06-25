Schwarzenegger And Macron Troll Trump Over Climate Change

I was truly honored to meet with President @EmmanuelMacron about how we can work together for a clean energy future. He's a great leader. pic.twitter.com/MSoxjIruup

New best bros Arnold Schwarzenegger and French President Emmanuel Macron teamed up in Paris to talk about the Paris climate agreement and global warming. They also pulled off a selfie video not-so-surreptitiously aimed at you-know-who: that other president.

The video, posted to Schwarzenegger’s Twitter on Friday, is labeled: “With President Macron, a great leader.” The former California governor notes on the vid: “I’m here with President Macron. We’re talking about environmental issues and a green future.”

Macron pipes in: “And now we will deliver together to make the planet great again.”

Macron coined his “great planet” line — a pointed twist on Donald Trump’s “make America great again” catchphrase — after Trump announced early this month that he was backing out of the Paris climate accords. Macon presented an address in English on French TV criticizing Trump’s decision, and his government issued a “corrected” climate-change video produced by the Trump administration.

Schwarzenegger’s trip to France to meet with Macron is one sign of a growing movement to keep America in the Paris accords despite Trump and the federal government. Governors, along with scores of mayors, university presidents and business representatives are preparing pledges to meet the goals of the Paris agreement. Billionaire businessman Michael Bloomberg has pledged up to $15 million to cover America’s initial commitment to the accords.

The trip also rubbed more salt in the wounds inflicted on each other by Schwarzenegger and Trump — two Republicans who have very different politics. Schwarzenegger blasted Trump for his decision to pull out of the Paris agreement.

“One man cannot destroy our progress,” said Schwarzenegger. “One man can’t stop our clean energy revolution. And one man can’t go back in time. Only I can do that,” he added in a funny reference to his time-travel “Terminator” movies.

BREAKING: Arnold Schwarzenegger has a blunt message for Donald Trump. #ParisAgreement pic.twitter.com/YI8fcxEeox — ATTN: (@attn) June 2, 2017

Trump had previously scorched Schwarzenegger for poor ratings when he took over “Celebrity Apprentice” from Trump (though Trump always exaggerated his own ratings).