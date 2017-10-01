Science Confirms That Turmeric As Effective As 14 Drugs

Turmeric or Curcumin is a wonder herb and it has many health benefits.It’s bright orange, bitter and powerful.Turmeric is the vibrant ingredient that gives curry it’s memorable hue. If you’ve tried Indian cuisine, you’ve likely tasted it and loved it.

This predominant spice is used generously in nearly all Indian meals. Perhaps that’s why India has among the lowest rates of lung,colon, PROSTATE & breast cancer,

Curcumin, the active agent in turmeric has been used in Ayurveda, the Ancient form of Indian Medicine for thousands of years and Western Science is catching on. Turmeric has matched and outperformed many modern medicines.

This potent spice is packed with anti-inflammatories and anti-oxidants.Turmeric has been proven to fight free radicals, rejuvenate the cells, cleanse the liver, protect the heart, boosts moods and support the brain.

Sound too good to be true? There’s more.Turmeric has been shown to lift levels of norepinephrine, dopamine and serotonin. With a stronger cocktail of these neuro-chemicals we’re all a little happier.

Turmeric has ten neuro-protective actions that support better memory, focus and cognition. This multifunctional spice is also used to regulate fat metabolism, alleviate IBS, regulate bile flow, reduce joint pain and bring luster to the skin.

Turmeric or Haldi as they call it in Hindi is revered for it’s spiritual significance. Often referred to as The Golden Spice or The Spice of Life, turmeric is a common accessory in wedding rituals and prayer ceremonies. Originally the spice was used in rites and rituals intended to promote fertility, prosperity and spiritual purification.

Turmeric is incredibly purifying. As a sure source of anti-fungal, anti-microbial and anti-bacterial extracts, this spice can help you fight infections and boost immunity. Dense in vitamins and minerals this magical spice promotes overall well being.

Curcumin/Turmeric Capsules, Not Nearly As Effective

The active agents in turmeric are fat soluble, meaning you need fat in the carrier to effectively absorb and assimilate the benefits. In order to make the most of your turmeric you must take it with a source of fat.

The spice has stood the test of time in India as a form of medicine because it’s used in cooking and oil is almost always present in the recipe. The fat from the oil is the consort ingredient.

The vitamin and supplement industry is steadfast and ever growing. It’s the American way to think we can identify a component, examine it, prove it, magnify it, package it and sell it. Well, it doesn’t always work that way. The bedrock of Ayurveda and Eastern Medicine is that we are more than the sum total of our parts.

Holistic medicine stands firm on a platform that demonstrates the interconnectedness of the mind, body and soul. Just as there is a delicate and intelligent interplay between the mind, body and soul, there is a delicate and intelligent interplay between the brain, gut and formation of tissues.

A capsule version of turmeric (aka curcumin) will get the spice into your body but it won’t guarantee the digestion and absorption of the nutrients into your system. According to Ayurveda there are seven layers of tissues: plasma, blood, muscles, fat, bones, nervous tissue and reproductive tissue.

Each tissue is nourished in sequential order based on how well food is digested, absorbed and assimilated. If you want the benefits of turmeric to touch all your tissues, a capsule just won’t cut it. The body simply doesn’t integrate capsules as it would food.

Optimize Your Use of Turmeric

Doses Of Using Turmeric In Different Ways

1.Always buy certified organic.

2.Make sure your spices are free of chemicals, preservatives, fillers and additives.

3.Drink Golden Milk

Golden milk is an ancient health elixir: Combine 1/2 tsp of organic turmericpowder, 1/2 tsp of organic ginger powder and a pinch of cinnamon, nutmeg and cardamom into one cup of hot almond/soy/rice or hemp milk. If you’re using a liquid with low fat content you can add 1/2 tsp of coconut oil or ghee (clarified butter) to guarantee maximum absorption. Drink this daily.

4.Combine turmeric with black pepper to amp up the effect.

Cook with turmeric, black pepper and ginger. These heating, metabolism charging spices have a synergistic effect that will increase the bio availability by 1,000 times. Make sure to dissolve the spices in ghee or coconut oil while cooking.

5.Pour it into your smoothies.

Dissolve a full teaspoon of turmeric and a pinch of black pepper into hot coconut oil and pour it into your smoothie or juice.

6.Stir it into olive oil for salads and veggie mixes.You can also sprinkle it on an avocado and pair it with your meal.

7.Skip the pill.

If you’re taking the capsule version at least take it with 1 cup of hot water. In the cup of hot water, add 1 tsp of ghee or connect oil and a generous pinch of black pepper.

8.Turmeric Benefits For Skin

Combine 1 tsp of turmeric with 1 tsp of chick pea flour; add a dash of tea tree oil and enough water to create a paste (about 2 tsp of water). Apply the paste to the entire face, keep it on for 15 minutes, then rinse it with warm water. Your skin will look radiant.

Health Benefits Of Using Turmeric

1. It is a natural antiseptic and antibacterial agent.Application of Turmeric paste is useful in cuts and burns.

2. When it is cooked with cauliflower it works as a preventive against PROSTATE cancer.

3. Adding this to food will help in preventing breast cancer.

4.Reduces the risks of childhood leukemia.

5.It has proprieties that can prevent melanoma and can kill existing melanoma cells to die.

6.It prevents and slow the progression of Alzheimer diseases by removing amyloyd plaque build up in the brain.

7. It detoxify liver.

8. It slows the progression of multiple sclerosis in mice.

9.It helps in inducing metabolism and reducing fat.