Science Eclipses Hate

When we look up at the solar eclipse on August 21st here in the United States, we will all be looking at the same amazing sight. Cosmic phenomenon like total solar eclipses are indeed wondrous, but we knew ahead of time to get ready thanks to science.

While the sun and the moon will be doing all the work, science provided plenty of advance notice, giving us the chance to forget about our social divisions (if briefly) and share in a sense of wonder about our world. Eclipse day is a good time to pay tribute to scientists and visionaries who worked tirelessly to advance human knowledge, so here are ten insights from that extraordinary group of people to think about as we marvel at one of the wonders of the cosmos:

“It has been said that astronomy is a humbling and character-building experience. There is perhaps no better demonstration of the folly of human conceits than this distant image of our tiny world. To me, it underscores our responsibility to deal more kindly with one another, and to preserve and cherish the pale blue dot, the only home we've ever known.” ― Carl Sagan

"To confine our attention to terrestrial matters would be to limit the human spirit." — Stephen Hawking

"The purpose of life is the investigation of the Sun, the Moon, and the heavens." — Anaxagoras

"If you ask 'Should we be in space?' you ask a nonsense question. We are in space. We will be in space." -- Frank Herbert

"Any planet is 'Earth' to those that live on it." – Isaac Asimov

"The dinosaurs became extinct because they didn't have a space program. And if we become extinct because we don't have a space program, it'll serve us right!" – Larry Niven

“That knowledge which is popular is not scientific.” -- Maria Mitchell

“The good thing about science is that it’s true whether or not you believe in it.” ― Neil deGrasse Tyson

“I do not feel obligated to believe that the same God who has endowed us with sense, reason, and intellect intended for us to forgo their use…..All truths are easy to understand once they’re discovered. The point is to discover them.” -- Galileo Galilei