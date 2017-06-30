Scientists around the World Wrestle with How to Name De-extinct Species

Yes, you read that right. As 21st century humans, we get to enjoy all the perks of modern technology. That includes digital money, music in your pocket, intercontinental travel, and now, possibly, de-extinct species. This month, in a perspective from the journal Science, a team from Germany considered the legal implications that such species-level innovation might have. The discussion comes at an important time.

Wikipedia Commons It has been nearly 10,000 years since Woolly Mammoths this large lived on Earth. The last Mammoth populations died out only a few thousand years ago, but these groups had shrunken statures due to the island rule. They were likely better adapted to warmer weather than their Woolly cousins.

In 2013, the first ever TEDx DeExtinction was hosted in Washington D.C. One of the presenters was Geneticist George Church, whose Harvard-based team has been working since 2015 to revive & restore the Woolly Mammoth. Their method, one of three ways to ‘de-extinct’ discussed in the article, involves a mix of genetic engineering and cloning.

Using CRISPR-Cas9, a technology for removing and inserting genes, they copy DNA from an ancient mammoth genome and paste it into living elephant cell cultures. The aim is to see which archaic traits they can introduce into cloned Asian Elephants. Among the list of important candidates are genes related to the oxygen-carrying capacity of red blood cells, the insulating qualities of fat, and the mammoth’s characteristically-thick hair.

So far, their attempts have been successful, and according to the project’s website, true cloning attempts can begin in 2018. While the first “mammophant” footprint might not come quite as quickly, successfully generating Asian Elephant embryos with genetically engineered mammoth DNA is one of the last hurdles for scientists to overcome. This makes considering the ethical and legal implications of de-extinct species exigent.

www.elephant-world.com Embryos of cloned Asian Elephants, like this one, could soon be edited in attempts to recreate the Woolly Mammoth.

The first topic at hand is figuring out how to name them. What we call a species determines the level and type of legal protection that it gets. For example, in the case of the Woolly Mammoth, whether we classify it as a sub-species of the Asian Elephant (which is endangered), or a new species entirely, will have a substantial impact on preexisting conservation efforts.

On one hand, grouping it with the Asian Elephant (Elephas maximus) could dilute current attempts to protect already-dwindling populations. On the other hand, naming it something new warrants the question of whether a species with no recent evolutionary history deserves the same rights as a ‘natural’ species. The new Woolly Mammoth’s founding population, which some are considering releasing onto the Siberian tundra, would be small enough to classify as endangered, but doing so would reallocate existing support away from other species that desperately need it.

Additionally, another paper from the journal Nature, published this March, argued that money spent on de-extinction efforts reaps less of a return than other attempts at biodiversity preservation. In other words, if our goal is ensuring that the Earth remains home to a diverse suite of species, de-extinction research is not a worthwhile investment. We’ll get a far better return on our money if we spend it saving the species that’re still living.

www.nationalgeographic.com (PHOTOGRAPH BY CHRISTIAN CHARISIUS, REUTERS) Napoleon Dynamite’s favorite animal, the Liger, has long been the cause of confusion regarding what a ‘species’ is.

Another challenge on the table has long been a thorn in the side of modern biologists. It’s the question of what a ‘species’ really is. According to the biological species concept, it’s made up of all individuals that can interbreed. This definition usually works well, but viable hybrid species like the Liger, a cross between a male lion and a female tiger that has occurred in zoos, blur the boundaries.

The second method the article discusses for reviving de-extinct species is back-breeding individuals of a still-existing population. This means that members of a living species with a shared evolutionary past are selectively bred to bring out traits from the extinct species. One example of this approach is domestic cattle (Bos taurus), which have been bred to bring out traits of the extinct aurochs (Bos primigenius).

In this case, the de-extinct population (Bos primigenius) can still interbreed with the modern one (Bos taurus), so they are not separate biological species. According to another definition, however, known as the phylogenetic species concept, all individuals with a unique, derived characteristic are the same species. By this logic, the aurochs could be considered a separate species. But, because biologists are still debating over which definition they like best, there doesn’t seem to be much classification clarity in sight.

Before making things simple again, it’s also important to note what exactly a de-extinct species would be. Even if we bring back the Woolly Mammoth, it still won’t be a true Woolly Mammoth. While much of what makes an individual comes from their genes, researchers are rapidly discovering the hereditary role of things like learned behavior, epigenetics and the microbiome. Because the embryo of a de-extinct species would have to be grown ex vivo (outside a living body), or in a surrogate mother of a living species, its extra-genomic factors would differ from the last legitimate member of the extinct species.

Wikipedia Commons Getting to meet the extinct Dodo, like Lewis Carrol’s Alice did, in Wonderland, might not stay a fantasy for too long.

However, even if a 21st century Woolly Mammoth is a little different than its ancestors, it’s tough to argue that seeing a species long-lost to the past walk on Earth once again wouldn’t be spectacular. Imagine going to a zoo to see a revived Irish Elk, with antlers stretching 12 feet across; or visiting a national park to meet the Mauritian Dodo, previously extinct since 1662, as it feeds from around your feet.

Where things sit now, we are in good shape. In Jurassic Park, a movie that may soon appear to young children as non-fictional, the character Ian explains that the “scientists were so preoccupied with whether or not they could, they didn’t stop to think if they should.” This ‘soft-science’ step, be it regarding nuclear energy, inter-galactic exploration, or de-extinction, is just as important as the experimental procedure itself.

Stopping to ask why we are doing something, what it could mean for the rest of life on Earth, and whether or not we should do it is an invaluable, yet often overlooked, aspect of the scientific method. That’s why articles like this one, which wrestle with potential repercussions before they’re realized, are so important.

In the case of de-extinct species, these authors have recommended giving them a new scientific name by adding “recr.” (from the Latin recrearis for “revived”). This will help to distinguish them from natural species in law, and by doing so, hopefully avoid some of the possible problems. Regardless of whether or not this exact label sticks, however, the conversation it belongs to is still one well worth having.

De-extinct species could be an incredible innovation, but they could also prove harmful to our equally-as-impressive, current ecosystems. Additionally, the question still stands of whether or not we’re ready to ‘de-extinct’ a species. Because DNA decays over time, many of the viable candidates for de-extinction are species that were still alive during the past few millennia.

Their recent demise was due in large part to pressure that our own species’ exponentially expanding population has put on the Earth. So, to bring back a recently extinct species, we would also need to correct whatever factor caused its extinction in the first place. In many cases, we might not be at that point yet.

www.thenational.ae (Photograph by Victor Besa) The Arabian Oryx has disappeared from many of the countries occupying its original habitat. This is due, almost exclusively, to human actions.

Previous efforts to restore the Arabian Oryx to the wild in 1982, for example, were thwarted when poachers almost all but wiped them out again. Conservation biologist Stuart Pimm of Duke University reflected on this, saying “We had the animals, and we put them back, and the world wasn’t ready… Having the species solves only a tiny, tiny part of the problem.”

So, while paleontologists might soon be arguing over which species should be resurrected, the possibility of de-extinction still remains largely in our hands. Whether or not we can take care of this planet might prove to be the final question keeping us from recreating evolution’s handiwork. What’s more, if we continue failing to find an answer for too much longer, our own species might become the next candidate in desperate need of de-extinction efforts.

