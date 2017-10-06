Scientists Suspect Multivitamins During Pregnancy Could Lower Autism Risk

This article originally appeared on Fatherly.

Women who take multivitamin supplements during pregnancy may reduce their child’s risk of autism spectrum disorder according to new research. Though the study in question, published in the British Medical Journal, applied three separate analytical methods to data on nearly 300,000 mother-child pairs in Sweden, it by no means suggests supplements eliminate any chance of autism. Instead, the data underscore the importance of prenatal nutrition and raises important questions for future preventative research.

“A single observational study cannot establish cause and effect,” study coauthor Elizabeth DeVilbiss of Drexel University told Fatherly. “However, a potential link between supplement use during pregnancy and autism with intellectual disability is intriguing because it suggests a possible route for risk reduction.”

For the current study DeVilbiss and her team looked at data on 273,107 mother-child pairs obtained from the Stockholm youth cohort, a population register in Sweden, where cases of childhood autism were identified as well. Mothers self-reported their use of folic acid, iron, and multivitamin supplement use at their first antenatal as well. “We observed associations between multivitamins and ASD with, but not without a co-occurring intellectual disability,” says.

Conversely, analysis showed that folic acid and iron didn’t seem to make much of a difference.

It’s important to note that the study comes with a number of caveats. First, the data could not determine a critical window for exposure, what specific nutrients or combinations of nutrients caused this, or what dose is required. The findings are difficult to translate to the U.S. because the research took place in a country where prenatal supplements are subsidized. Supplements are also very much a growth industry and part of a global market projected to be worth $278.02 billion by 2024, and in the U.S. they’re largely unregulated. The FDA is technically in charge, but does no quality control. So there’s reason to believe that many multivitamins don’t do a damn thing.

DeVilbiss could not confirm if it was more effective for women to consume important nutrients through foods rather than supplements, as this was not compared in the current study. Still, whole foods a generally higher in nutrients and absorbed faster by the body and this is probably a best practice throughout life, including during pregnancy — along with prenatal vitamins as directed by a doctor.

The findings do not call for any specific changes in supplement guideline for pregnant women, but they do call for further research to improve this assessment of maternal diet during pregnancy.