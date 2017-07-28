The Scottish Steve Bannon Is Having A Terrible Time On Twitter Right Now

Spare a thought for one man from Scotland called Steve Bannon.

Each time the White House chief strategist who shares his name becomes embroiled in a big news story, the Scottish Bannon’s Twitter account is mistakenly bombarded with abuse.

“Proud Scot living in England,” this man’s Twitter bio patiently explains. “Happily married with 3 lovely daughters. Nothing to do with US politics or running the White House etc.”

The vitriol leveled at his @SteveBannon handle took on a particularly obscene dimension this week after new White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci launched a vulgar attack on the former Breitbart News executive.

“I’m not Steve Bannon, I’m not trying to suck my own cock,” Scaramucci told The New Yorker in an interview published Thursday. “I’m not trying to build my own brand off the fucking strength of the president. I’m here to serve the country.”

People online responded to Scaramucci’s comments, but many erroneously directed their barbs at the Scottish Bannon instead of the one in Washington, D.C.:

Wrong Steve Bannon — Steve Bannon (@SteveBannon) July 28, 2017

Not hanging by any thread my friend. Enjoying the 1st week of the summer holidays with my wife and family. Thanks for your concern though x — Steve Bannon (@SteveBannon) July 28, 2017

Is it true that you sir don't have the brains to source the correct Steve Bannon on Twitter — Steve Bannon (@SteveBannon) July 27, 2017

Some Twitter users showed solidarity with the Scottish Bannon, who now lives in the southwest of England.

Thanks Ben — Steve Bannon (@SteveBannon) July 28, 2017

Thank you Paul — Steve Bannon (@SteveBannon) July 28, 2017

Here’s hoping that social media users will double-check who they’re messaging if and when the next scandal breaks.