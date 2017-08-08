One of my favorite songs from the Broadway Musical Wicked is “Dancing Through Life”. The arrogant and carefee male lead performs a ballet style dance, often leaping across the stage aptly demonstrating his wistful take on how life should be.

“Gliding where turf is smooth…woes are fleeting

blows are glancing

when your dancing

through life.”

Instead of Dancing Through Life, I find myself Scrolling Through Life. Gliding from one app to another and flipping through like I once did the pages of a Teen Idol magazine, only this is never ending and the magazine rack is always full. Not to mention the choices I have in comments, feelings and expressions/emojis I can insert. Needless to say, it’s not only mind boggling it’s mind menacing.

While scrolling through Instagram or Facebook, emails, news alerts, I realize I’m not dancing along as I’d hoped to be doing. Instead, my mind is on overload. So much so that I wonder, how much of this information do I really need? Why can’t I--like the song goes, “skim the surface”?

Recently, I asked my teenage daughter about a friend she had just recently seen. When I delved, she said, “I don’t really know. Honestly, I have so much other information that I am selective on what I’m taking in these days.” I realized that is a smart decision on her part.

I’m trying to be selective on the intake, too. It’s quite the challenge in today’s social media world. And I know I’m not the only one feeling bogged down by all the information that is so readily available. Some of the scrolling through life can be physically detrimental for our eyes, neck, hands, etc. It’s difficult to look away at times. It’s like an all you can eat buffet; so many choices, a never-ending amount being piled on, try as one might to take advantage of the deal, our stomachs can only hold so much. This is true of our brains, but unlike our bodies, we have to know when to ignore or put aside the flow of information.

Lately, I find myself writing notes on my phone to remember the simplest of things. I’ve noticed some of my friends during conversation will say, “Remind me.” Or, they ask with a high pitch of fear in their voice, “Did I tell you this before?” The fear surfaces from the doubt they are experiencing because the brain can only take in and recall so much. How much can be channeled out to make room for more? Are we setting ourselves up for a generation (baby boomers) of memory loss before we hit retirement?

I’ve tried disconnecting and taking apps off of my phone, but I always go back to it. I tell myself to stick to my mantra of “everything in moderation.” It’s not easy when there’s an infinite source of “stuff” capturing my attention. This stuff ranges from puppy pictures to how to make a fast recipe for dinner to the latest Bravo Housewife drama to blogs on putting social media aside. Yes, that last one gets me, too.

At night, I refuse to go to my desktop computer because I don’t want to spend hours at night scrolling through various sites. Instead, I grab my book and go up to my bedroom, far away from my home office computer. One small snag, I take along my smartphone that works as my nightstand clock, alarm, and phone. Before picking up my book, I set my alarm and then…you guessed it, I scroll and before I know it an hour has gone by. That hour was reserved for reading my book. I’m enjoying this book because it takes my mind off of all that useless information, rude interruptions, and daylong stress experienced. This book was my choice. Nobody threw it at me. Unfortunately, by this time, my eyes are tired, along with the rest of my body that is in bed and ready for sleep. After foregoing my nightly book reading the past week, I’ve discovered a better way to read my book at night. I take the book to bed with me and plug my phone in at the opposite end of the room, where I can still hear my alarm but it is out of reach. A reach that takes me from a good read and thrusts me into the dilemma of Scrolling Through Life.