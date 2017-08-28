Scrub so fine…

Lately, I’ve been thinking a lot about body scrubs. Perhaps it’s because I’ve been in the lab for two years creating one or my obsession with body scrubs is getting a bit out of control. Either way the truth is I am a body scrub addict and I am a huge believer in the benefits to the skin of using a body scrub each and every time you shower.

Magazine articles and bloggers write and talk about exfoliating body scrubs all the time, so I doubt I need to tell you what a body scrub is, but indulge me for a moment. At their most basic, body scrubs are a means of scouring away dead skin to leave those rough, dry areas polished, soft, and smooth.

But to me, that basic definition of a body scrub is just so underwhelming! And, it doesn’t do justice to the luxurious compliment body scrubs pay to our skin. Whether salt or sugar, gel or cream, scented or unscented, affordable or expensive indulgence, an exfoliating scrub turns the ordinary shower into a spa-like interlude. They turn the hot, steamy shower into a retreat where you can watch the cares and stresses of the day literally wash away down the drain, and immediately feel, see, and experience the change scrubs make on our skin.

I have a philosophy about body scrubs that I’d like to share with you. See, even though I don’t need to explain what a body scrub is, I do feel compelled to share what I think a body scrub is NOT and—the method I’ve perfected to achieving scrub-nirvana each time you are in the shower.

Here’s what a body scrub is NOT. Body scrubs are NOT an afterthought that you only occasionally remember to use in the shower. Body scrubs are NOT for only ‘special occasions’. Body scrubs are not for someone older, younger, taller, thinner...(whatever ‘er’ you can think of that isn’t you). Body scrubs are not confusing or hard to use and are definitely not only for the summer. And finally, for me, body scrubs are not for use on the face or neck (use a facial exfoliator there) or on cracked or severely dry skin.

Body scrubs are for everyone, every single time she showers or at least 2-4 times a week! Body scrubs are ridiculously easy to use and they work on every type of skin. Body scrubs do not have to be expensive but they do need to have real, high quality ingredients. Perhaps you are wondering how to tell if your body scrub, or the one you are interested in, is a good one. Here are the guidelines I like to follow:

When you apply put it on your body it should literally melt into your skin as it exfoliates. No harshness or redness please!

It washes away quickly and completely, leaving no sticky residue on your skin

The oils and hydrators absorb into the skin

It leaves no residue on the shower floor (key if you share a shower!)

It does not have big, heavy “salt-like” nuggets that do not absorb when water is applied

And finally, water beads up on your skin after using it. Like a freshly waxed car that gets wet, the water beading up means the moisture is locked into your skin.

Here, my process for getting the very most out of your body scrub.

First, lather up with your favorite bar soap or body wash, and rinse well. Then, if you are washing your hair—lather up; rinse completely…add conditioner if that’s your thing, and rinse that thoroughly, as well. Next, take care of any areas that need shaving before moving onto the main event—the step that takes showering from standard to sublime: your body scrub.

That’s right—I implore you to save your body scrub for the last step. Scrubbing first, while pitched as the right process by a lot of other beauty authorities, to me just doesn’t make sense. Body scrubs are typically infused with so many good things for the skin: rich oils, indulgent hydrators, and addictive scents. When you exfoliate your body first and then follow it up with all the soaps and shampoos still to come—you wash away ALL THAT GOODNESS…and that is tragic! Save your scrub for the very last step…rinse gently, step out of the shower and blot your skin dry quickly, leaving it still damp, and seal in all the rich hydration and smoothness by applying a luxurious body butter. (You know how I feel about my body butters!) Also, I am not an advocate of applying body scrub to dry skin; that is just way too harsh. Your skin should be prepped in a warm shower, cleansed, and pores opened and ready to go.

Pow. Bam! You have just given your skin the indulgent works, right in your shower…and trust me when I tell you, it won’t take long before you (and anyone else touching your skin) becomes a bit obsessed with the results.