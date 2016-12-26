Large Seal Spotted Climbing On Car, Roaming Through Australian Town

A giant Australian fur seal was spotted lounging on a car and roaming the streets of Newstead, Australia, on Monday, according to Tasmania police.

The seal, dubbed “Mr. Lou-Seal” by local authorities, seemed to have an affinity for a particular Toyota, judging by photos of the animal on Facebook.

“He’s taken a bit of a shining to a resident’s vehicle, which he lay on and had a bit of a sleep on for a while before he climbed up and over the roof, leaving considerable damage to that vehicle,” Sergeant Renee Stewart of the Tasmania Police told the Sydney Morning Herald.