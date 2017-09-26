Following in the footsteps of the celebrity spawn before him, Christian Combs, son of Sean “Diddy” Combs and Kim Porter, recently walked in one of Dolce & Gabbana’s runway shows.
Combs made an appearance at the secret millennial fashion show that took place before D&G’s real Milan Fashion Week show on Sept. 23. He has walked for the designers’ previous two presentations, according to People, and he certainly looked like a pro:
Combs walked alongside Lori Harvey, who is TV host Steve Harvey’s daughter.
Lots of celebrity children and influencers walked in the show, including Brandon Thomas Lee, son of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee:
Amelia Hamlin, the daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin:
And Myles O’Neal, the model son of Shaquille and Shaunie O’Neal:
At the official Dolce & Gabbana show (which took place 14 hours later), Hailey Baldwin, daughter of Stephen and Kennya Baldwin, also walked the runway:
The only thing that would be more surprising than runway shows full of celebrity kids would be a show without any celebrity connections. It doesn’t seem like that’ll be happening any time soon.
