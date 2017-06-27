Sean Hannity Says He And Newt Gingrich Have Been 'Sole Voice’ Of ‘Sanity In The Media’

Fox News host Sean Hannity holds himself and former House Speaker Newt Gingrich (R-Ga.) in extremely high regard.

During his show Monday night, Hannity had a discussion with Gingrich about how the duo has been covering the investigations and scandals of Donald Trump’s administration.

“I kinda feel in many ways we’ve been ― and you’ve been included in this and you’ve been an enormous help with great analysis ― we’ve almost been a sole voice here of sanity in the media,” Hannity said.

The comment came after Gingrich called Hillary Clinton and former FBI Director James Comey “stupid.”

Hannity continued his self-aggrandizing by saying he and Gingrich “saw a problem with the tarmac and [Attorney General] Loretta Lynch,” “the investigation versus mission,” and “we saw the unhealthy conflicts with Comey and [Special Counsel Robert] Mueller.”

Gingrich went on to lambaste Mueller’s “conflicts of interest” and question how any “reasonable person could have any faith” in his team. Hannity then brought it all back around with a call to investigate Clinton’s emails ― again.