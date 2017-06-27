MEDIA
06/27/2017 11:22 am ET

Sean Hannity Says He And Newt Gingrich Have Been 'Sole Voice’ Of ‘Sanity In The Media’

He also called for Hillary Clinton's emails to be investigated. Again.

By Jenna Amatulli

Fox News host Sean Hannity holds himself and former House Speaker Newt Gingrich (R-Ga.) in extremely high regard.

During his show Monday night, Hannity had a discussion with Gingrich about how the duo has been covering the investigations and scandals of Donald Trump’s administration.

“I kinda feel in many ways we’ve been ― and you’ve been included in this and you’ve been an enormous help with great analysis ― we’ve almost been a sole voice here of sanity in the media,” Hannity said.

The comment came after Gingrich called Hillary Clinton and former FBI Director James Comey “stupid.”

Hannity continued his self-aggrandizing by saying he and Gingrich “saw a problem with the tarmac and [Attorney General] Loretta Lynch,” “the investigation versus mission,” and “we saw the unhealthy conflicts with Comey and [Special Counsel Robert] Mueller.”

Gingrich went on to lambaste Mueller’s “conflicts of interest” and question how any “reasonable person could have any faith” in his team. Hannity then brought it all back around with a call to investigate Clinton’s emails ― again.

You can watch the entire clip above.

Jenna Amatulli Trends Reporter, HuffPost

