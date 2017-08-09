Sean Hannity Fails Badly In 'No Petty Political Disagreements' Pledge

C’mon, Sean, you promised.
Sean Hannity, the conservative Fox News host known to lash out at times on social media, vowed Tuesday on Twitter to cease “petty political disagreements” as tensions with North Korea heightened.
Turns out his self-imposed moratorium didn’t even last eight hours.
A report emerged on Tuesday that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) had criticized President Donald Trump the day prior for his griping about how ineffective Congress is. (Trump has called Senate Republicans “fools”).
McConnell cited Trump’s political inexperience and said the president had “excessive expectations about how quickly things happen in the democratic process.” Hannity simply couldn’t contain himself.
Better luck keeping to a vow next time, Sean.
