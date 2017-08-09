Sean Hannity Fails Badly In 'No Petty Political Disagreements' Pledge

C’mon, Sean, you promised.

Sean Hannity, the conservative Fox News host known to lash out at times on social media, vowed Tuesday on Twitter to cease “petty political disagreements” as tensions with North Korea heightened.

In light of dangerous NKorea threat, I'm stopping all petty political disagreements for at least next 12 hours. Let's see what others do. — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) August 8, 2017

Turns out his self-imposed moratorium didn’t even last eight hours.

A report emerged on Tuesday that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) had criticized President Donald Trump the day prior for his griping about how ineffective Congress is. (Trump has called Senate Republicans “fools”).

McConnell cited Trump’s political inexperience and said the president had “excessive expectations about how quickly things happen in the democratic process.” Hannity simply couldn’t contain himself.

@SenateMajLdr No Senator, YOU are a WEAK, SPINELESS leader who does not keep his word and you need to Retire! https://t.co/X85QQV3WOG — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) August 9, 2017