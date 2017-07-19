Fox News War: Sean Hannity And Shepard Smith Trade Barbs Over Trump

Two of the biggest names on Fox News are publicly feuding ― and the subject seems to be President Donald Trump.

On Tuesday, Sean Hannity used his radio show to throw some shade at Fox News anchor Shepard Smith.

“Shep is a friend. I like him,” Hannity said, according to The Hill. “But he’s so anti-Trump. I mean, he went off on a rant last week.”

Smith has gone viral several times for challenging Trump on his afternoon Fox News show, “Shepard Smith Reporting.” Last week, he tore into the White House for its response to the Russian campaign meddling scandal.

“The deception, Chris, is mind-boggling,” Smith said to fellow Fox anchor Chris Wallace. “Why are we getting told all these lies?”

That was apparently too much for Hannity, a vocal Trump supporter who even appeared in a campaign ad last year.

According to CNN, Hannity said at another point in his show:

“I’ll say this about the Fox News Channel, there are voices on Fox that drive me nuts. Like, Shep and I been friends for years. We just respect we don’t agree. And the media was praising Shep, and he’s not the biggest fan of Trump. Fine! We don’t talk politics when we hang out. When I see him we have the best time, and we just have this mutual respect.”

Smith fired back at Hannity later in the day.

“Sometimes facts are displeasing,” he told Mediaite. “Journalists report them without fear or favor.”

Smith may have been channeling former Fox News host Megyn Kelly, who made headlines when she appeared to throw a barb at Hannity last year with the j-word.

“We’ve got Trump speaking to our own Sean Hannity,” she said after a debate in September. “We’ll see whether he speaks to the journalists in this room after that interview.”

Hannity, however, has said he is not a journalist.