Sean Hannity's Angry NFL Fans Had One Very White Thing In Common

Fox News host Sean Hannity on Monday night showed a series of man-on-the-street interviews with NFL fans angry over athletes protesting racial injustice during the national anthem.
All of those fans appeared to have one thing in common: They were white.
Not a single one supported the protests, and a couple even said those who take a knee during the anthem should leave the country.
Check it out in the clip above, posted online by Media Matters.
