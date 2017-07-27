Moments after Sean Spicer resigned as White House press secretary on Friday, Zach Braff tweeted out his excitement about Spicer’s inevitable future involvement on one of the country’s most popular shows.
It appears Braff was on to something. The New York Post and Politico have both reported that ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” has reached out to see if Sir Spicey has interest in showing what he’s got on the dance floor.
“That has legs,” a source told The New York Post.
When HuffPost contacted ABC, however, a spokesperson simply stated: “We do not confirm or comment on casting rumors. We’ll be announcing our Season 25 cast closer to our premiere date, September 18.”
So whether or not Spicer will go forth and salsa, we do not yet know. What we do know is that this is quite the Photoshop job by The New York Post:
Is this absolutely ridiculous? Yes, but also, no. Rick Perry was on the show last year, cha-cha and all, and now he’s the secretary of energy, so, yeah.
Anyway, the major news networks ― ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox ― are all reportedly recruiting Spicer for what sound like much more serious roles, and he’ll probably be boring and go with one of those jobs instead.
