Moments after Sean Spicer resigned as White House press secretary on Friday, Zach Braff tweeted out his excitement about Spicer’s inevitable future involvement on one of the country’s most popular shows.

Can't wait to see Sean Spicer waltz on Dancing With the Stars. — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) July 21, 2017

It appears Braff was on to something. The New York Post and Politico have both reported that ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” has reached out to see if Sir Spicey has interest in showing what he’s got on the dance floor.

“That has legs,” a source told The New York Post.

When HuffPost contacted ABC, however, a spokesperson simply stated: “We do not confirm or comment on casting rumors. We’ll be announcing our Season 25 cast closer to our premiere date, September 18.”

So whether or not Spicer will go forth and salsa, we do not yet know. What we do know is that this is quite the Photoshop job by The New York Post:

EXCLUSIVE: "Dancing with the Stars" wants Sean Spicer https://t.co/48MzpIvvIY pic.twitter.com/4YwVW4rAof — New York Post (@nypost) July 26, 2017

Is this absolutely ridiculous? Yes, but also, no. Rick Perry was on the show last year, cha-cha and all, and now he’s the secretary of energy, so, yeah.