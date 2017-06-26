Sean Spicer's Nonanswer About Russian Election Meddling Just Creates More Questions

White House press secretary Sean Spicer said Monday that President Donald Trump thinks Russia and “some other countries” likely interfered in the 2016 presidential election.

“[Trump] believes that Russia probably was involved,” Spicer said during an off-camera briefing. “Potentially some other countries as well.”

The statement, however, differs from the U.S. intelligence community’s findings. Russian President Vladimir Putin was behind an influence campaign launched to tip the election in Trump’s favor, according to a joint report that several intelligence agencies, including the CIA and FBI, issued in January.

Spicer wouldn’t say which countries Trump believes may have interfered alongside Russia and didn’t offer evidence supporting the claim.

Sean says president believes "Russia was probably involved" in meddling in the 2016 election - but "other countries were probably involved" — Glenn Thrush (@GlennThrush) June 26, 2017

It seems Spicer followed through on his promise to “touch base” with his boss after telling reporters last week that he wasn’t sure whether Trump believed Russia tried to interfere in the election. However, the press secretary refused to say on Monday whether Trump believes Putin tried to help him get elected.