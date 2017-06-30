Sean Spicer Is Irreplaceable

Sean Spicer is reportedly looking for a replacement to take over the White House press briefings, which makes sense given that Spicer has been a specter looming behind the scenes for a few weeks now. We know that our time with Spicey has had its ups and downs (mostly downs) but we can’t help but feel that the lil’ guy is irreplaceable.

In his role as White House press secretary, Sean Spicer’s job is to effectively communicate with the White House press corp, a responsibility that might come as a surprise to anyone who has heard him speak.

Spicer hasn’t exactly been the best communicator. Among his greatest hits are the time he said that “even Hitler” wasn’t as bad as Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, a gaffe Spicer topped off by referring to concentrations camps as “Holocaust centers”; then there was the briefing where he claimed that Mike Flynn was merely a “volunteer” for the Trump campaign and the list goes on.

But Spicer has been missing lately and we’re all feeling it. When we get a press briefing (which seems rare these days) we’re getting Principal Deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders. It’s just not the same. Really, we need more wonderful moments from our favorite bubbling buddy Sean Spicer.